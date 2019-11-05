The best Amazon deals and sales in Australia for November 2019

Black Friday 2019 is less than a month away so you might want to hold off on investing in something expensive right now. However, if you can't wait, there are plenty of tech deals to choose from. But you ought to become a Prime member if you want to maximise your savings when shopping on Amazon.

If you haven't signed up to become a Prime member yet, do so now and you'll get a 30-day long free trial period and save on shipping.

Best deals on Amazon Australia right now

Gaming

Xbox One X + Call of Duty: Modern Warfare | AU$475 (was AU$575) It's not too often you can lay your hands on an Xbox One X bundle for under the AU$500 mark, particularly when the console is paired with the latest titles. However, Amazon has slashed the price of the hardware and is offering CoD: Modern Warfare for free for a limited time only. Be sure to click on the "add both to basket" button in the Special Offers and Promotions section. The discounted price will appear only at the last stage of checkout.View Deal

Sony PlayStation VR starter pack | AU$399 (was AU$549) Sony's virtual reality headset has dropped in price lately, making the experience of VR a bit more affordable. While it was hovering just under AU$410 in the lead up to Prime Day 2019, the price has fallen even further now, to just AU$399 for the pack with the camera and VR Worlds.View Deal

Rage 2 (PS4) | AU$29 (was AU$79) Granted this isn't a brand-new game but if you missed out on this insane shooter, then it's cheaper by far on Amazon, where the PS4 version of the game is available for just AU$29, beating out most major retailers. The PC version of the game is cheaper still at AU$26.View Deal

Price drop: Anthem (PS4/Xbox) | AU$15 (was AU$69) While most major retailers have this popular shooter stocked at AU$69, it's available for a very affordable AU$15 on Amazon. This low price is only on the PS4 and Xbox One versions. If you're after the PC version, though, you'll need to get it from third-party resellers if shopping on Amazon.View Deal

Smartphones & tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e (Wi-Fi, 64GB) | AU$598 (was AU$649) It's not been easy to find decent bargains on tablets lately, but if you're after a really good, and relatively affordable, Android device then this is a good deal. There's over AU$50 to be saved but we'd recommend you wait till Black Friday, which is just a month away, and you'll likely be able to get the same device for lesser.View Deal

Home entertainment

Sony 65-inch X7000G 4K Smart TV | AU$1,345 (was AU$1,999) If you're keen on a new telly, then there's money to be saved on one of Sony's superb 4K smart TVs. Amazon has matched Sony's current price of the 65-inch X7000G model and it can be yours for AU$654 less than its actual RRP.View Deal

Sonos PlayBar | AU$845 (was AU$999) It might be a darn good sound bar for your TV, but the Sonos PlayBar does cost an arm and a leg. However, if you don't want to wait till the end of the month for Black Friday, this not a bad deal with AU$154 shaved off the price of this smart sound bar that plays well with voice assistants.View Deal

Sonos Beam | AU$505 (was AU$599) Not quite as expensive as the Playbar but definitely a premium smart sound bar from Sonos, the Beam is easy to set up and offers great sound quality as well. While it's about AU$600 elsewhere, find it for just over AU$500 on Amazon.View Deal

Sony HT-S100F Sound Bar | AU$195 (was AU$249) Add better sound to your TV for a sweet little price of just AU$195. It promises deep bass and room filling sound for a very affordable price, taking your home entertainment system to new heights.View Deal

Audio

Bose SoundLink Revolve | AU$250 (was AU$299) Get Bose's signature sound quality from a 360-degree portable speaker for less than its RRP, with Amazon shaving off AU$49 from the full price of the SoundLink Revolve. This price is available on both the black and white colour options.View Deal

Bose SoundTouch 20 | AU$335 (was AU$399) You can stream music wirelessly throughout your home with the promise of Bose's excellent sound. With a compact and sleek design, it will fit nicely into any room without sacrificing on sound quality.View Deal

Edifier S1000DB | AU$351.05 (was AU$449) Fill your home with the sound of your favourite tunes, whether you're having friends over, or just unwinding after a long day. You'll get the ease of Bluetooth connectivity with a seriously impressive quality of sound.View Deal

Sennheiser PXC 550 Wireless | AU$299 (was AU$449) These headphones come with great sound quality, and have a premium price tag to match. However, this is your chance to grab them at a fraction of the cost, saving you AU$150.View Deal

JBL Flip 4 | AU$99 (was AU$125) The fifth iteration of this excellent portable Bluetooth speaker is in town, so retailers are keen on getting rid of old stock. So if you'd like to snag a waterproof, portable speaker that offers about 14 hours of playback and very good, deep sound, then Amazon can save you a tiny sum.View Deal

Jabra Elite Active 65t | $253 (was $329) These true wireless headphones have integrated motion sensors to track your goings-on. You can connect to a Alexa, Google Assistant or Siri when you need to, and you get up to 5 hours of playback with an additional 15 hours in the case. More importantly, it can keep tabs on your fitness routines while serenading you with your favourite tunes. So if you want great sound, a comfortable fit and a saving of AU$76, then grab a pair from Amazon now.View Deal

Jabra Elite 65t | AU$207 (was AU$299) There's a cheaper version in the amazing Elite 65t version which has everything the above model does, with the exception of fitness tracking. It retails for AU$299 but Amazon consistently had it a much lower price of about AU$215 for a while now, but it's a tad cheaper still right now, if you want to get yourself one. If you're willing to wait, though, we reckon the price will drop further during Black Friday.View Deal

Jabra Elite 85h | AU$350 (was AU$499) These are the first wireless ANC cans from Jabra and we loved them. They offer terrific noise cancellation and look good doing so. Even the battery life is amazing. They're a premium set of headphones that cost almost 500 dollary-doos, but save yourself AU$149 now and get yourself a great set of headphones. Although this low price is available only on the Gold Beige colour option.View Deal

Smart home

Sonos One | AU$254 (was AU$299) Sonos' most popular speaker is also its best smart one, with both Google Assistant and Alexa available at your beck and call. Plus you get Sonos' superb sound quality and, on Amazon, for AU$45 less than its actual retail price. The offer is available on both the black and the white versions.View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 5 | AU$109 (was AU$129) Smart displays are slowly flooding the market and Amazon already has two in its growing catalogue of smart devices. This tiny display, though, is perfect for any room and is wonderfully affordable already. But until November 11, you save AU$20 on the device and get it for a low price of just AU$109.View Deal

Amazon Echo Plus (2nd gen) | AU$199 (was AU$229) This edition of the Echo Plus was released last year and hasn't been offered up for discount for anything lower than the current AU$199 offer. While we're hoping it's cheaper during Black Friday, you can save AU$30 on this smart speaker until November 11.View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot with Clock | AU$79 (was AU$99) This is the latest iteration of the Echo Dot, which now sports an LED display on the side that shows the time. Otherwise it's still the same little smart speaker as the third generation model listed below. However, the addition of the clock means you're paying much more for it, but there's currently a AU$20 discount on the RRP.View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd gen) | AU$49 (was AU$79) This Echo Dot usually drops down to AU$59 when it's on sale but Amazon has slashed the price further, making the smallest Alexa smart speaker in its catalogue very affordable indeed. If you aren't too keen to wait till Black Friday for a smart speaker, you might want to grab this now. Offer ends November 11.View Deal

Ring Video Doorbell 2 | AU$298 (was AU$329) Save AU$30 on a doorbell that gives you a live video feed of who's at your door no matter where you are. In fact, you can even speak to them from anywhere. It even supports infrared night vision, so you can beef up security even while you sleep.View Deal

Cameras

Further price drop: Pentax KP (body only) | AU$1,099 (was AU$1,759) Pentax may not have the kind of marketshare as Canon or Nikon, but it does offer some competition, like the KP, which is Pentax's best weather-sealed shooter. With a high ISO sensitivity of 819,200, the KP does well in low light. So if you're keen on a new camera, save a packet on this DSLR on Amazon right now.View Deal

Wearables

Fitbit Versa (white) | AU$227 (was AU$250) For those who want some smartwatch functionality, but want to concentrate on their fitness, the Versa is an excellent budget option. While it's already very affordable, you can now get it for cheaper for just AU$227. This low price is available only on the white colour option.View Deal

Bose Frames | AU$250 (was AU$299) Admittedly these are a novelty at the moment but there's nothing else out quite like these on the market yet. While they look great as just plain old sunglasses, you can listen to music, take calls and enjoy some audio augmentation via third-party apps as well, all for a rather affordable price.View Deal

Fitbit Versa Lite | AU$195 (was AU$249) It's the parred back version of the original Fitbit Versa, offering just the basic smartwatch functions but the same fitness tracking features. However, it's not been discounted this heavily before, so if you're after a great looking wearable with a superb companion apps, then this is one heck of a bargain available on all four colour options of white, blue, lavender and mulberry.View Deal

About Amazon deals in Australia

Amazon might be the world's largest online marketplace, but its Australian storefront still has meagre offerings compared to other more well-established regions. Yet the Australian inventory is catching up, meaning there's always a great bargain to be found.

And with the Prime service now available in Australia, shopping on Amazon can save you plenty. There's a whole load of perks that come with being a Prime member, including early access to a lot of Lightning Deals as well as the ability to participate in Amazon's annual members-only Prime Day sales.

Unfortunately, GST being applied to all purchased goods shipped to Australia meant that, for a while, we couldn't import goods from the other Amazon sites, especially from the US storefront. However, the retail giant backflipped on that decision after customers pressured Amazon to reverse the ban.

The 'global store' has now becomes a great place to find bargains from the US. The advantage here is that import duty is added to the cost of the item and Amazon handles the customs clearance for you.

If you do decide to shop for tech on from the global store, keep in mind you may not be covered under Australian warranties and you may – under some circumstances – need to pay shipping costs as well.

Finding the cheapest prices on the tech currently sold on Amazon Australia, however, can be rather time consuming, so we've taken it upon ourselves to help you sift through the chaff and find the best bargains on the hottest products.

We'll keep this list of Amazon deals updated regularly, so be sure to check in often and make sure to score the cheapest price on a variety of tech.