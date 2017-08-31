All the biggest AirPod alternatives from IFA 2017

One of the biggest announcements to come out of the iPhone 7 launch event (aside from the removal of the headphone jack), was the AirPods, a pair of wireless earbuds that not only cut the cord between the headphones and the phone, but also between the earbuds themselves.

Now that Apple has brought the world’s attention to this new form factor, headphone companies are rushing to bring out their take on the so-called ‘true wireless’ earbud.

At IFA 2017, almost one year on from the announcement of the AirPods, we’ve gotten to see more of these efforts.

Here’s a rundown of what’s been announced.