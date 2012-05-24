The landscape's greatest challenges

Now that the cold and rain have finally gone, we can stop looking for things to photograph around the house and pick up where we left off with our landscape photography.

Even in better conditions, though, the landscape can be difficult to capture well. Bright skies mixed with dark landscape features can make it challenging to get an accurate exposure. Thankfully we're here to help!

For the latest infographic in our ongoing photography cheat sheet series, we decided to tackle some of the more challenging aspects of shooting landscape photography. We've chosen four key challenges - composition, exposing for the land, exposing for the sky and capturing moving water.

For each of four these challenges we've created a handy flowchart that takes you through the shot step-by-step so you can achieve the shot you had in mind.

Simply drag and drop this infographic on to your desktop to save as a handy reference the next time you go out shooting.