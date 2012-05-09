100 free Photoshop textures to download

Our friends at Practical Photoshop have been giving away free Photoshop textures every Tuesday. They've been so popular the team has very kindly agreed to share them with techradar readers as well!
Below you can find a sampler of each of the 10 packs of free textures and direct link to download them today.
Free Photoshop Texture Pack 1 - Peeling paint
Download this free Photoshop texture collection.
Free Photoshop Texture Pack 2 - Rusted metal and roasting tins
Download this free Photoshop texture collection.
Free Photoshop Texture Pack 3 - Close-up pictures of wood
Download this free Photoshop texture selection.
Free Photoshop Texture Pack 4 - Close-up pictures of metal
Download this free Photoshop texture selection.
Free Photoshop Texture Pack 5 - Underbellies of fishing boats
Download this free Photoshop textures pack
Free Photoshop Texture Pack 6 - Distressed textures (Brick, wood, metal)
Download this free Photoshop textures pack
Free Photoshop Texture Pack 7 - Close-up pictures of bread
Download this free Photoshop textures pack
Free Photoshop Texture Pack 8 - Muted colours
Download this free Photoshop textures pack
Free Photoshop Texture Pack 9 - Close-up pictures of wet rocks
Download this free Photoshop textures pack