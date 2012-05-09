Trending

100 free Photoshop textures to download

By () How To 

Boost your photos

Our friends at Practical Photoshop have been giving away free Photoshop textures every Tuesday. They've been so popular the team has very kindly agreed to share them with techradar readers as well!

Below you can find a sampler of each of the 10 packs of free textures and direct link to download them today.

Free Photoshop Texture Pack 1 - Peeling paint

Free Photoshop Textures: Pack 1

Download this free Photoshop texture collection.

Free Photoshop Texture Pack 2 - Rusted metal and roasting tins

Free Photoshop Textures: Pack 2

Download this free Photoshop texture collection.

Free Photoshop Texture Pack 3 - Close-up pictures of wood

Free Photoshop Textures: Pack 3

Download this free Photoshop texture selection.

Free Photoshop Texture Pack 4 - Close-up pictures of metal

Free Photoshop Textures: Pack 4

Download this free Photoshop texture selection.

Free Photoshop Texture Pack 5 - Underbellies of fishing boats

Free Photoshop Textures: Pack 5

Download this free Photoshop textures pack

Free Photoshop Texture Pack 6 - Distressed textures (Brick, wood, metal)

Free Photoshop Textures: Pack 6

Download this free Photoshop textures pack

Free Photoshop Texture Pack 7 - Close-up pictures of bread

Free Photoshop Textures: Pack 7

Download this free Photoshop textures pack

Free Photoshop Texture Pack 8 - Muted colours

Free Photoshop Textures: Pack 8

Download this free Photoshop textures pack

Free Photoshop Texture Pack 9 - Close-up pictures of wet rocks

Free Photoshop Textures: Pack 9

Download this free Photoshop textures pack

Free Photoshop Texture Pack 10 - Domestic delights

Free Photoshop Textures: Pack 10

Download this pack of free Photoshop textures.

See more how-to articles