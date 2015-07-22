The real reasons your phone battery is rubbish - and how to solve them

Battery life is the bane of smartphone owners everywhere. It's lovely being able to browse the net, play games, watch videos and update your status from everywhere and anywhere. But enjoying it too much can turn your phone into an expensive paperweight – at least until you get home and get it plugged in.

All is not lost though, as there are numerous ways to eke out a little (or a lot) more juice from your ailing battery. But while there are tonnes of 'guides' telling you how to save your power very few ever bother to explain why.

What difference does having a bright screen make? Why do you need to turn off the buzzing? Should you be turning GPS and Wi-Fi off, or does it not really matter at all?

We spoke to some engineers from the big phone firms to find out the answers and give you more information on why your battery can inexplicably die.