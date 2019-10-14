JB Hi-Fi Australia Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals: what to expect in 2019

Looking for the latest tech deals ahead of Black Friday? Keep an eye on our Aussie tech deals page for the most current discounts and savings.

The Black Friday shopping phenomenon kicked things off in the US, but now it's well and truly established in Australia as well, with plenty of the country's major retailers offering plenty of online discounts on major tech items.

Where better to look for such bargains than at JB Hi-Fi, one of country's biggest retail homes for the latest in laptops, smartphones, cameras, headphones, 4K TVs and just about any tech product you could imagine.

As JB is known to do, it's worth looking out for some bargains ahead of Black Friday itself as we're very likely to see days, if not weeks, of extra deals leading up to the event, and even a few stragglers afterwards.

While we wait to check out what exactly JB Hi-Fi has to offer, you can have a look at our guide here to find out what to expect when Black Friday comes round this November.

You can check out all our Black Friday 2019 deals coverage in one neat location

When is JB Hi-Fi's Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale?

Black Friday falls on November 29 this year, with Cyber Monday landing on December 2, although as we've mentioned, it's very unlikely that we'll only be seeing discounts on tech on these two dates.

We fully expect that entire weekend to be packed full of savings on the latest tech, as well as the preceding week and maybe even a few days afterward, so stay tuned to this page to find the best offers available across the board.

The best JB Hi-Fi Black Friday deals we expect for 2019

JB Hi-Fi is a very popular choice for a few categories of tech – gaming consoles and bundles with games are very often the cheapest you'll see them at this store, similarly you'll likely be able to find the latest smartphones at a lower price than most other retailers.

From this, we can fully expect the PS4 Pro, PS4 Slim, Xbox One S and Xbox One X to go on sale bundled with some of the latest titles like Borderlands 3, while the Samsung Galaxy S10 and Note 10 range will no doubt get a price cut as well.

On top of that, the latest in prosumer camera kit from the likes of Canon, Nikon and Sony will be seeing discounts on lens kits and body-only packages.

Below we've kept track of a few of the most impressive deals from last year so you can get an idea of the types of products that end up on sale and just how much they get reduced by.

PlayStation 4 Pro with Spider-Man | $449 This is one of the cheapest prices we've seen on a PS4 Pro for quite some time, and it comes with the much-loved Marvel's Spider-Man game. Be sure to add both items to your JB Hi-Fi checkout in order to get the discount.

Samsung Galaxy S9 (256GB) | was $1,349 now $949 (save $400) JB Hi-Fi has the largest-capacity 256GB Galaxy S9 for a solid $400 off the usual price. This is one of TechRadar's favourite phones, and if you've been holding out to pick one up this is a great offer. The link above is for the Midnight Black option, but it's also available in Lilac Purple at this price.

Fitbit Alta HR | was $199 now $99 (save $100) Fitbit's mid-range fitness tracker includes heart-rate monitoring and the ability to auto-detect and track different activities. JB's taken a whopping $100 off the RRP as part of its Black Friday sale – note that there are several colours in both the small (Black and Blue Gray) and large (Black and Blue Gray) sizes.

Canon EOS 5D Mark IV (body) | was $4,499 now $3,373.65 (save $1,125.35) This camera has been a favourite of the pros for a few years now and is still going strong. With one of the few Canon DSLRs to feature 4K video and a high resolution, this shooter is a marvel. And you can save a whopping $1,125 on this purchase from JB Hi-Fi.