Black Friday and Cyber Monday TV deals: the best 4K OLED & LED TV bargains in Australia

Listen up, bargain hunters: Black Friday and Cyber Monday are finally here, bringing some incredible savings when it comes to 4K TV deals this year. In fact, the sale is no longer restricted to just the two days; you're going to see bargains begin to appear well before the actual day and linger on till the end of November.

But with so many deals to choose from, with models and manufacturers you may not be familiar with, it can be tricky to know which deals are worth snapping up and which ones you should probably avoid. To that end, we want to help you sort through the deals this upcoming shopping season, which is why we've assembled this handy guide. That means, if you're ready to leave the Full HD era behind and step into the world of 4K Ultra HD, the time to buy is almost here.

We'll be populating this very page with the best 4K TV deals we can find throughout the Black Friday weekend.

Here are the best Cyber Monday deals on offer so far!

Best 4K OLED deals

Panasonic 65-inch TH65FZ950U 4K OLED | was $3,990 now $3,192 You can save 20% off the listing price on Panasonic's terrific 65-inch TH65FZ950U 4K OLED when you use the coupon code PEPPY at checkout, bringing the price down from $3,990 to $3,192. Offer valid until November 26.View Deal

Best 4K LED deals

Sony 75-inch X90F 4K Android TV with Dolby Vision | was $6,099 now $4,498 Want a colossal new 4K TV this Cyber Monday? Sony's got a 75-inch X90F LED TV on sale that offers 4K resolutions, Android TV smarts and support for both HDR10 and Dolby Vision. Originally $6,099, now just $4,498.View Deal

Sony 55-inch X90F 4K Android TV with Dolby Vision | was $2,499 now $1,698 Like the previous model, only 20-inches smaller, the 55-inch Sony X90F LED TV offers 4K resolutions, Android TV smarts and support for both HDR10 and Dolby Vision formats. Was priced at $2,499, now only $1,698.View Deal

Sony 65-inch X75F LED 4K HDR Android TV | was $2,299 now $1,498 Sony's got a great deal on this impressive 65-inch X75F television, which boasts 4K resolutions, with 4K X-Reality PRO, Android TV, ClearAudio+ and Motion Flow 200 functionality. Originally priced at $2,299, it's now only $1,498.View Deal

Panasonic TH55FX600A Television | was $995 now $796 (save $199) If you're looking for a bargain on a 55-inch 4K television, Panasonic has you covered with its Black Friday deal on the TH55FX600A model. Listed at $995, the price comes down by $199 when the coupon code PACKED is used at checkout. View Deal

Samsung 55-inch Q7 QLED 4K TV | was $2,498 now $1,999 (save $499) The price of Samsung's well-received 55-inch Q7 QLED Series 4K TV has been slashed this Black Friday, with the listing price of $2,498 coming down to $1,999 when the coupon code PACKED is used at checkout.View Deal

Samsung 65-inch Q9F QLED Series 9 Smart TV | was $4,990 now $3,992 TechRadar's best TV of the year, the Samsung Q9F QLED, is listed at $4,990, but will come down a further 20% to just $3,992 when you use the coupon code PEPPY at checkout. Offer valid until November 26.View Deal

Samsung 75-inch UA75NU8000W Series 8 4K TV | was $3,670 now $2,936 Samsung's massive 75-inch Series 8 4K TV is already a bargain at its listing price of $3,670, but you'll get a further 20% off when you add the coupon code PEPPY at checkout, bringing the price down to $2,936. Offer valid until November 26.View Deal

When is Black Friday 2018?

Black Friday starts on November 23, 2018. Why that particular date? Because it's the day after Thanksgiving in the US, which is where the shopping holiday originated.

Deals will continue through the weekend and culminate in the online shopping day we know as Cyber Monday, which happens on November 26, 2018.

While we'll see the biggest deals on Friday and Monday, there's sure to be a number of deals dropping throughout the month of November leading up the shopping event of the year.

You can also count on a number of the best deals lasting through the entire weekend, which means if you happen to miss Friday, Saturday and Sunday should still pack some of the better deals we're going to see all year.

And of course after that, the stores will turn their attention towards Christmas (if they haven't already), so there'll likely be a number of deals popping up until just after Boxing Day.

So whether you're planning on upgrading to a top-end OLED or QLED screen for a reasonable price, or are just in the market for mid-range 4K television set at a decent discount, we've put together this one page to guide you through the deals bonanza that is to come.

How to get the best Black Friday TV deals

You're off to a good start just by being here right now.

Admittedly, the best Black Friday TV deals are reserved for the actual day, which many believe to be the biggest shopping day on the calendar – that's why you won't find any Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2018 deals on this page just yet. However, we've started populating this page with pre-Black Friday sales which are just as good as what you can expect at the end of this week.

But in all seriousness, you'll find the best Black Friday TV deals by constantly scanning deal pages like these looking for 'flash sales' – deals that only last a few minutes but typically have the best prices on the stuff you're looking for. They sell out fast, especially when it's for something like a 65-inch 4K TV.

It's also a good idea to keep in mind a clear picture of what you're looking for. Chances are you don't just want any old TV – you want something at a certain size and maybe even from a manufacturer you trust. If that's the case, you'll have to do a little extra research to find the best deal on your dream screen but, trust us, you'll be happier having done the work.

It's also worth noting that the larger or more expensive sets will be the most likely to get massive reductions, and a few hundred off a $1,500 screen is the difference between purchase and an unclimbable paywall. More mid-range (sub-$1,000) sets will also be getting sizeable discounts, though if you're looking at budget offerings there's only so much cheaper they can go.

JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman and The Good Guys and Amazon will be your best friends, but don't discount other outlets like Billy Guyatts, as well as online options like Appliances Online and Videopro – many of whom will offer similar deals as the big box stores but with plenty more units in stock.

What to look for in a new TV

High Dynamic Range (HDR) is now considered a general standard for modern televisions and allows for a richer, more vivid picture quality. So if you're buying a new set you'll probably want this included. If you want to get really specific and pick up a telly with the latest HDR tech inside it, keep an eye out for sets that include Dolby Vision and/or HDR10+ functionality.

Of course, you'll want to skip Full HD, which is limited to a resolution of 1080p, and go for a new '4K UHD' television, which is the standard in displays these days. It will generally be found in most sets, as 4K has become quite affordable over the last year, and will prove invaluable when it comes to future-proofing your television for a few years to come.

It goes without saying that 'smart' features like integrated apps, streaming services and browsers are now built right into most TVs nowadays – but just in case, check that you're getting a connected set that lets you access all these modern features. For what exactly this entails, we have a more fleshed out guide to each smart TV platform too.

So what about Cyber Monday TV Deals?

Unfortunately, at this point we know just about as much as you do. We have yet to see any manufacturer announce their Cyber Monday TV deals, but we expect you'll see some of the same deals pop up that we listed above with a few hundred bucks taken off the list price.

So why wait for Cyber Monday to snag a TV? Ultimately, because online shopping is just so darn easy. Delivery to your door and no crowds to fight through? You can't beat that!

The tradeoff is that some deals might slip through your fingers while you're waiting and while that's not ideal – and something we'd advise against if you see your dream TV available on Black Friday or anytime before - it's not the end of the world, either.

Stick with TechRadar to get the best Black Friday deals

All that said, you can count on TechRadar to be here with you every step of the way to Black Friday/Cyber Monday. We'll be scoping out the best deals and talking to manufacturers to see when those deals might hit. We'll post what we find and keep the above list as up-to-date as we can leading up to the holidays.

For all the latest info and deals we've scoured from across the net, keep an eye on TR Deals on Twitter and make sure to check out the rest of the site.

Our editors search through thousands of deals to unearth the best prices from the most trustworthy retailers. You can support us by clicking these independently selected links, as we may earn a commission on any purchase you make - but at no extra cost to you.