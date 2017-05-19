Xiaomi set to launch Mi Max 2 on 25th May

Chinese equipment manufacturer Xiaomi made an official announcement that the successor of Mi Max called Mi Max 2 will be unveiled on 25th May in China. The company also released a video teaser on its Weibo account.

Xiaomi launched a dedicated website where it is teasing the features of upcoming Mi Max 2. The website suggests that Mi Max will sport a massive display and battery like its predecessor. Mi Max 2 may rock an over 6-inch display backed by a huge 5000mAh battery. Considering the excellent battery life on Mi Max, a slightly larger battery coupled with optimized OS may further enhance the battery life. It will be interesting to see if Xiaomi retains the same design language as Mi Max or revamp the design following the latest design trends.

Based on other leaks, the base variant of the device may be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 coupled with 4GB RAM, and the expensive model may run on a brand new Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor paired with large 6GB RAM. Storage-wise, it may come with 128GB internal storage. It may house a 12MP Sony IMX378 sensor on the back and a wide-angle 5MP camera on the front. Another major upgrade would be the use of USB Type-C port instead of USB 2.0.

Speaking of the cost, the base variant will be reportedly be priced at Rs. CNY 1,499 ( approx. Rs. 13,500) and the pro model may be sold for CNY 1,699 ( approx. Rs. 16,000). However, we advise you take these leaks with a pinch of salt and wait for the official release to know the exact details.