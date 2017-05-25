Xiaomi Mi Max 2 phablet with 6.44-inch display launched in China

Chinese equipment manufacturer Xiaomi has launched the successor to the Mi Max, touted as Mi Max 2. Retaining the USP of Mi Max, Xiaomi has baked a huge 6.44-inch display in the Mi Max 2.

Xiaomi did a commendable job by further increasing the battery capacity to 5300 mAh. However, contrary to the leaks and expectations, Xiaomi didn't use Snapdragon 660 in Mi Max 2, but instead, it opted for a less powerful Snapdragon 625.

On the specification front, Mi Max 2 rocks a 6.44-inch IPS LCD Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels) display with a pixel density of 342 PPi. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 chipset that consists of eight cortex-A53 cores clocked at 2.0GHz coupled with Adreno 506 GPU.

In terms of storage, it packs 4GB RAM and 64/128GB internal storage with an option to expand the storage via microSD card upto 256GB. The device runs on Android 7 nougat with the company's customer software layer MIUI 8 on the top. A non-removable 5300mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 support fuels the device. The large battery coupled with power efficient Snapdragon 625 processor may provide excellent battery life.

On the camera front, it houses a 12MP rear camera equipped with Sony IMX386 sensor with a pixel size of 1.25μm, PDAF, and dual- LED flash. Xiaomi claims that the image sensor is identical to the sensor used it its latest flagship Mi6. On the front, it sports a 5MP camera with 85-degree wide-angle lens.

Connectivity options on Mi Max 2 include 2G, 3G, dual-4G VoLTE, WiFi (802.11 b/g/n/ac), Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/GLONASS, OTG support, USB Type-C port, IR blaster etc. Sensors on board are front-mounted Fingerprint, accelerometer, proximity, gyro and compass.

It will go on sale in China on 30th May. It is available in two storage options: 64GB variant priced at CNY 1,699 (approx. Rs. 16,000) and 128GB model priced at CNY 1,999 (approx Rs. 19,000). We don't have any information regarding Indian launch at the time of writing this article.