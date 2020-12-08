Update: Xbox Series X stock is now sold out at the Microsoft Store

Xbox Series X stock appeared at the Microsoft Store for $499.99, but stock typically sold out fast. It held longer than we expected, and continued to flash in and out, but it appears it's all be snapped up for now.

Microsoft’s flagship console is in high demand, with Xbox Series X stock continuing to fly off the shelves as soon as it arrives. While Microsoft has promised more stock is on the way, the next-gen system has been unavailable for a while now.

This was a great chance to pick up the Xbox Series X before it disappeared again, then, but the product was due to ship at the end of December. That means if you wanted the console to arrive before Christmas, you were out of luck.

The Xbox Series X promises to be one of the hottest products during the holiday season, which will only make finding stock of the diminutive tower of power all the more challenging.

Xbox Series X deal:

Xbox Series X console: $499 at Microsoft Store

OUT OF STOCK Want an Xbox Series X? Stock appeared again at the Microsoft Store but has now sold out. View Deal

Xbox Wireless Controller: $59.99 $49.99 at Microsoft Store

You can save $10 on the new Xbox Wireless Controller. The new controller has a redesigned D-pad, share button and textured triggers for a more ergonomic feel. It's also supports Bluetooth so you can use it on PC.View Deal

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are in high demand right now, and for good reason. The flagship Xbox Series X allows for native 4K gaming thanks to its powerful 12 teraflop processor and 120fps in select titles. We've written extensively about the Xbox Series X's features in our Xbox Series X review and were impressed by Microsoft's new machine.

It's a super quiet system, capable of loading games far quicker than we've previously been used to, and the system has already received its first Xbox update which adds new dynamic backgrounds and additional features. More games are being optimized for the system too, with FIFA 21 and Destiny 2 receiving next-gen updates.

Xbox Series X accessory deals

