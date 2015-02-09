TechRadar Deals: Tablets, Mouse, Routers, Roku Box and much more

Every day, TechRadar brings you great deals on tech products from around the web and today we've got some excellent bargains for you.
First up, we have two products that complement each other nicely, especially as St Valentine's coming up. You can currently get the 50-inch Panasonic TX-50AS520B home cinema TV, exclusive to Currys, for just £449.
And while you're at it, why not get someone to play with it? The Nintendo Wii U Mario Kart Premium Pack is currently available at Amazon for £199.
Today's Hot Deals
Speaker: Want an audio device to rock your life, then check out the JBL Clip Portable Wireless Speaker, available in black and blue. It comes with a handy clip (hence its name), Bluetooth 4.0 and can run for up to five hours. Available for £23.99 at Currys.
PS4: Christmas might be a long, distant memory, but now is probably the best time to buy a Sony PlayStation 4 gaming Console as retailers look to push some stock in order to get a half-decent February. Grab yourself one bargain at Simplygames where the PS4 costs just under £280 with free next day delivery.
Hard drive: One can never be too thin or too rich, the quote says. The Samsung M3 USB 3.0 Slimline Portable Hard Drive is both thin and somehow managed to pack a whopping 1TB worth of storage. Oh and it is available in black for a mere £45.99 at Amazon..
Accessories: It's one of these gadgets that secret agents always seems to carry with them. The black LED Lenser T7 Tactical Torch (Black) comes in a gift box and may well be the perfect apparatus for your preferred male/female secret agent for this Valentine's day. Amazon has it on sale for £25.95.
Set top box The Sky-owned Roku 1 2710EU Streaming Player will allow you to access nearly 500 channels in HD video quality. It comes with a free iOS and Android App and rumour has it that it can be easily hacked into something more powerful. A bargain at £34 at Amazon.
MORE HOT DEALS
Samsung 4TB D3 Station External Desktop Hard Drive, £104.98 at Amazon
NETGEAR GS208-100UKS 8 Port Gigabit Ethernet 10/100/1000 Mbps Switch, £12.99 at Amazon
Lexar 32GB JumpDrive S70 USB Flash Drive, £8 at Ebuyer
Acer Iconia One 7 Inch Tablet 16GB, £49.99 on eBay.
BT Hub 4r Unlocked Wireless ADSL Modem Router N300 Dual Band, £29.99 at PCWorld
Sony SBH50 Stereo Bluetooth Wireless Headset with NFC, Multi-Point Connectivity and FM Radio, Black - £37.98 at Amazon
Logitech G502 Proteus Core Tunable Gaming Mouse, £45.53 at Amazon
Kingston Technology MLW221 Mobilelite Wireless Reader - £14.99 at Amazon
Anker Ultra Portable Pocket Size Wireless Bluetooth Speaker - £12.99 at Amazon
Hot Deals on Games
Destiny (PS4) - £25 at Tesco
Bayonetta 2 (Wii U) - £27.49 at Base
12 Month Xbox Live Gold Membership (Xbox One/360) - £23.99 at CDKeys
Forza 5 Game of the Year XBOX ONE - £24.85 at ShopTo
LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham - £16.85 at Amazon
Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag - £16.46 at Amazon
inFAMOUS: Second Son - £14 at Amazon
Murdered: Soul Suspect - £9 at Amazon
Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare - £25 at Amazon
Dark Souls II PS4 Pre-order Game - £31.99 at Argos