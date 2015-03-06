TechRadar Deals: Sony Xperia Z3 Compact, Google Chromecast and lots more

Check out the latest UK tech deals for today here!

TODAY'S HOT DEALS

Smartphone: The Sony Xperia Z3 Compact is so impressive it ranks at number 6 in TechRadar's top 10 smartphone chart - two places above the Xperia Z3 itself. It's a superb smartphone, offering excellent performance, great camera and screen and ample battery life. What's more, you can now pick up this leading smartphone for just £239.99 at O2 Pay as your Go.

Chromecast: Google's Chromecast is one of tech's great products, making any old TV into a smart hub full of Netflix, iPlayer and more. At a standard £30 it's already a crazy bargain, but we've found an even better deal - you can now get it for as little as £20 and that includes access to some great TV shows.

Monitor: Looking for a new computer monitor? IT's all about big screens these days, and you can get this excellent 27-inch HD monitor for as little as £131.63 at Amazon.co.uk.

Mac storage: Need some more storage space on your iMac or Macbook? Pick up the WD My Passport for Mac with 2TB storage capacity for just £54.99 at Argos.

SSD: If you want to make your PC faster, one of the easiest and cheapest ways is to boot from an SSD rather than a mechanical hard drive. And as luck would have it, we've found a good deal on a SanDisk SSD - get this 128GB model for just £40.90!

MORE DEALS

Amazon Kindle eReader, 6" Touch Screen, Wi-Fi - £49.00 at John Lewis

Toshiba Encore Mini WT7-C-100 Tablet - £49.98 - eBuyer (1 Year Office 365)

Refurbished Xbox One With Kinect - £259 delivered from Tesco Ebay

TDK 16x Speed DVD+R 100 Pack - £9.49 @ Maplin

SanDisk 64GB Cruzer Extreme USB 3.0 Flash Drive - 245 MB/s - £22.49 inc Delivery @ MyMemory - Use the code 'SD10' to bring it down to £22.49

Samsung Galaxy Tab 4 - White 7" - £94.99 @ Rakuten / Expansys - Use code MARGIFT20 to take £20 off

Vax carpet washer - reduced from £139.99 to £43.95 @ Amazon

Transcend 32GB Premium microSDHC Class 10 UHS-I Memory Card with Adapter - £10.68 @ Amazon

Bahco SL25 Socket Set 25 Piece 1/4 Inch Drive - £19.95 delivered Caulfield Industrial Fulfilled by Amazon

iTunes Gift Card - £25 (£18.99 (Facebook Like) @ CDKeys

ASUS MeMO Pad Black 7 Inch Tablet - 16GB - Now only £99.99 at Argos

GizzmoHeaven U8 Bluetooth 1.48" Touch Screen Smartphone Smart Watch - Black - - £21.99 @ GizzmoHeaven

Samsung Galaxy Note 4 - £469.00 @ MobilePhonesDirect

Blue Microphones Snowball iCE USB Cardioid Microphone with Adjustable Mic Stand - £39.99 at Amazon

Die Hard 2 - Zavvi Exclusive Limited Edition Steelbook (Blu-Ray) - £5.99 Delivered @ Zavvi

Kingston Technology 32GB USB 3.0 Micro Duo Flash Drive - £8.99 Delivered @ Base

Acer Aspire V5-572 15.6" Laptop Intel Core i3 4GB RAM, 500GB - Black - £249.99 @ Tesco Direct

HP Turquoise Chromebox 16GB Storage 4GB RAM - £119.99 @ Currys/PCWORLD

Sim Free Sony Xperia T3 Mobile Phone - Black £189.95 @ Argos

Blue Microphones 2070 Yeti Blackout Tri-Capsule USB Microphone - Now only £85.99 @ Amazon

NO UPFRONT COST- iPhone 6 16GB on Vodafone 4G £30.50 PM, 24 months @ CPW £732.00

Add to basket then use the voucher code "IPHONESAVE150" to take the £149.99 off the handset, making it free.

Samsung TabPro 10" - £229.99 at Currys

Dell Chromebook 11 - £150.00 @ Dell

Thrustmaster T80 Racing Wheel for PS4 - £59.99 delivered @ The Hut

Duracell MN1500 Plus Power AA Size Batteries--Pack of 32 - Reduced down to £11.40 at Amazon

OPPO R8106 R5 16GB 4G UK SIM-Free Smartphone - Silver - Now down to £284.99 on Amazon

Lenovo Ideatab A8-50, 8" Tablet, 16GB, WiFi , Blue Now £79.00 Free CnC @ Tesco Direct - For only £79.00 at Tesco

GM550 Non-Contact IR-Infrared Digital Thermometer - Reduced down to £9.75 at Amazon

Wacom Intuos Creative Stylus - Black - For as little as £19.99 at Amazon

64GB Mirco SD with adapter - £19.99 delivered @ 7Dayshop

GAMES

Evolve (Xbox One) - £28.85 Delivered @ Simply Games

Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel (PS3) - £13.99 Delivered @ Games Connection Via GAME

Killer Bundle 2.0 (10 Steam Games) - £3.99 @ BundleStars

Mario Party 10 Wii U - £24.99 @ Zavvi

Mass Effect (PC) - £1.69 @ Origin

(PS4/PC) Wolfenstein: The Old Blood (Preorder - - £13.85 - Shopto

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt PC - £21.85 (Facebook Like) @ CDKeys

(Xbox One) Sunset Overdrive - Day 1 Edition - £17.95 - Coolshop

Xbox One Console (Assassins Creed Unity + Black Flag + Forza 5 GOTY + Halo Master Chief Collection + Entertainment 3 Month Pass - £299.86 @ Shopto

PlayStation Plus 365 Day Subscription - £32.95 (Facebook Like) @ CDKeys

Resident Evil 6 Xbox 360 - £3.85 @ ShopTo

Steins;Gate (PS Vita) (Pre-Order) - £21.85 @ ShopTo

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare - £20.00 (PS4/XBox) @ SimplyGames via code - Enter code 'MARGIFT5' at the checkout for £5 off, making it £20

Assassin's Creed Unity Xbox One - £9.49 (Facebook Like) @ CDKeys

(Wii U) Bayonetta 1 and 2 Double Pack - - £29.99 - Argos

The Crew (XB1) - £13.99 (Pre-owned) @ Games Centre

Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate Nintendo 3DS (Using Code) - £24.16 @ Rakuten/Base Use: MARGIFT5

Dying Light (Steam) £19.94 with 5% Facebook code @ CDKeys For £19.94 when you Facebook Like

(PS4) Sleeping Dogs Definitive Limited Edition (Includes Artbook) - £14.86 - Shopto

The Walking Dead. Game of the year edition - £18.70 Delivered @ Tesco Direct PS4