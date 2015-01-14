TechRadar Deals: PS Plus, laptops, TVs, Star Wars, MacBooks + more

TechRadar has a team of tech-savvy super-elves putting together our daily deals, and today we've got some great ideas for some January bargains.

We've got TV deals, gaming deals, phones, speakers and more!

Let's kick today's post off with some awesome quick deals! With the secret code JANOFFER10 you can get £10 off a 12 month subscription to PS Plus on your PS3/PS4/PS Vita.

Remember that £99 LG TV from yesterday? It's still £99. And if you're after a super cheap mobile phone for whatever reason, how about the Huawei Ascend Y330 for just £29.99?

Gift cards: Amazon gift cards | Gift card store | John Lewis gift cards | Currys gift cards|PC World gift cards | GAME gift cards

Today's Hot Deals

Great deal on a cheap laptop here. At Tesco Direct right now you can pick up an Acer Aspire 11.6-inch Windows 8.1 laptops with a 32GB SSD... all for £129.

And how about this for an enticing bargain on headphones? The Klipsch Image One II headphones were £129.99... now they're £29.99 at Amazon.

This would make a great present for someone... or yourself. Pick up the Star Wars Millenium Falcon for less than half price at Argos, now just £21.99. The many features of this realistic, 2½-foot-long vehicle let you re-enact the most amazing scenes from the Star Wars Rebels series - and then create brand new ones!

Still haven't played GTA V on your PS4? You can currently pick up a copy for £34.85 using the same secret code as above - JANOFFER10.

And if you're after a new MacBook, Amazon currently has a great deal on a 13.3-inch MacBook Air. It's fast, it's sexy and it costs just £683 until stocks run out!

MORE DEALS

Smart Phone/Tablet-Controlled Remote Control Car £9.99 Delivered at Argos eBay Outlet

Sapphire R9 290 TRI-X OC 4GB GDDR5 Dual DVI HDMI DisplayPort PCI-E Graphics Card £215.00 @ Amazon

Science Museum Holographic Optical Illusion. Only £2.50 online at Tesco. Was £10.00. Free click & collect or £3.00 delivery.

TRENDnet TEG-S50g 5-Port Gigabit Ethernet switch £9.99 delivered at Amazon

Angry Birds 30w speaker for iPods etc £12.99 @ Zavvi

Halfords Professional 8 piece Screwdriver Set £7.00

3 Piece Garden Cutting Set £5.99 @ Argos

LEGO Creator 31026 Bike Shop and Cafe £45.31 @ Amazon

Raspberry Pi B+ Desktop (700MHz Processor, 512MB RAM, 4x USB Port) £23.90 Sold by Amazon

Quick links to the best January sales deals:

Very sales homepage | Electricals sale | TV sale | Tablets and E-Readers | Games & Consoles | Clothing, fashion & footwear sale |Home, garden & furniture sale | Home & Garden |

Amazon sales | Games & console deals | Electricals & computing sale |Clothing sale | DVD & Blu-ray sales | Shoes and boots sale | Toys & Games sale

Argos sales | Technology, Gadgets & Gaming sale | Home & Garden |Toys and Games | Sport & Leisure | Health & Beauty sale | Clothing sale

Currys sales homepage | TV Mega Sale | Cameras & Audio | Laptop & Computing sales | Hard drives & printers | Home Appliance sales |Software sales

Tesco Direct: The Big Sale | Smartphones & Mobile | TVs & Accessories| Headphones & Speakers | Computing & Office | DVD & Blu-ray sale |Furniture sale

John Lewis Sale | Tech & Gadgets sale | Home & Garden | Sports Gear| Womenswear | Menswear | Furniture sale | Beauty sale

Gift cards: Amazon gift cards | Gift card store | John Lewis gift cards | Currys gift cards|PC World gift cards | GAME gift cards