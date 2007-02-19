TV remote control inventor dies

Robert Adler , inventor of the infrared remote control, and thus the creator of couch potatoes and obese children everywhere, has died at the age of 93. He invented the IR remote control in 1956 and won an Emmy Award for his creation 41 years later in 1997.

Adler pushed the on/off button for the final time last Thursday when his heart gave out in an Idaho nursing home.

His wife Ingrid told The Associated Press, "He was a man who would dream in the night and wake up and say: 'I just solved a problem'.

And what a solution; the range of products which now use IR remote controls is staggering, ranging from televisions to cameras to PC soundcards. Adler ran out of batteries after earning himself more than 180 patents in his 58-year career.