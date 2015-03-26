Everything that mattered at Facebook's developer conference

Facebook's F8 conference may be geared toward the guys and gals that help make our favorite social network tick, but there were plenty of announcements that'll impact the everyday usage of folks like you and me.

Perhaps most telling at this F8 was the Day 2 keynote's devotion to virtual reality. Facebook bought Oculus one year ago, and Mark Zuck and Co were clearly ready for the Rift maker to take center stage in front of its developer crowd.

We also heard plenty about Messenger and Facebook's plans to have the service replace text messages and email. Whether you love it or hate it, Facebook is going whole hog on Messenger.

But enough chitchat - tag along as we break down the top news from F8 2015.