8 movie robots we'd like to bring to life

We love anything featuring robots. Except maybe the HAL 9000 from 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968), Maximillian from The Black Hole (1979) or Ash from Alien (1979). Not those robots, please.

We get a childlike wonder in anthropomorphising the blank slate of robotic expression, or watching a film where we really, really want that robot to exist because it is everything we'd want it to be. Robots are cool and don't have the psychopathic/selfish flaws of humans (or do they?).

With the advances in modern technology, robots, from the most basic to the technologically bemusing, are already produced as toys or workers for light help - think Aibo and Roomba - depending on how big your wallet is. Now robots can drive cars, teach kids and run machinery - whether they should do it though, is a matter for ethics discussions the world over.

With all that in mind, here are our list of robots we'd like to meet in the real world.