What time is Moon Knight episode 3 released on Disney Plus?

Audio player loading…

Moon Knight episode 3 will launch on Disney Plus very soon. The Marvel TV show's next instalment is set to arrive on Wednesday, April 13 and, once the credits have rolled, we'll surprisingly be halfway through the series.

Still, there's plenty left for you to see in the Disney Plus show's final few episodes – and we should know. Our spoiler-free review teased some truly surreal and mind-bending events to come, so you won't want to miss out on Moon Knight's next entry.

With that in mind, what time is Moon Knight episode 3 set to debut on Disney's streaming platform? Below, we'll reveal when you should log into Disney Plus to catch up with Marc Spector. And Steven Knight. And Moon Knight. And... well, you get the picture.

You'll also find a full release schedule for Moon Knight further down the page, so make sure to bookmark this article to remind yourself when future episodes for the latest Marvel Phase 4 production will be released. Finally, if you've missed any of our previous Moon Knight coverage, check out our Easter egg articles for episode 1 and episode 2. They might just be teasing what's to come in the superhero's MCU future.

When is the next episode of Moon Knight released on Disney Plus?

Moon Knight episode 3 drops on April 13. (Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Moon Knight episode 3 will be released on Disney Plus on Wednesday, April 13 at 12 AM PT / 3 AM ET / 8 AM BST / 12:30 PM IST / 5PM AEST.

As per usual, US viewers may wish to stay awake (or go to bed later than planned) if they want to catch episode 3 as soon as it's available. Meanwhile, UK fans may be able to watch it before they start work. India-based audiences could check it out on their lunch break, while those in Australasia will have to wait until they get home from work to watch it.

Regardless of where you're based in the world, you'll absolutely want to take precautions over potential Moon Knight spoilers. If you're unable to stream episode 3 until later on Wednesday, you'll definitely want to mute certain words and hashtags on social media.

Our advice? Make sure that #MoonKnight, #MoonKnightspoilers, and #MoonKnightepisode3 are all muted on Twitter, Instagram, and more until you've caught the show's latest entry. We wouldn't want you to be annoyed that certain plot threads and surprises have been ruined ahead of time, so follow this guidance to avoid disappointment.

When does Moon Knight come out? Full release schedule

Steven and Marc will get up to more hijinks (and trouble) in Moon Knight episode 3. (Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Do you need a full release schedule for Moon Knight on Disney Plus? Check out when each episode will launch below:

Moon Knight episode 1 – Wednesday, March 30 (available to stream now)

– Wednesday, March 30 (available to stream now) Moon Knight episode 2 – Wednesday, April 6 (available to stream now)

– Wednesday, April 6 (available to stream now) Moon Knight episode 3 – Wednesday, April 13

– Wednesday, April 13 Moon Knight episode 4 – Wednesday, April 20

– Wednesday, April 20 Moon Knight episode 5 – Wednesday, April 27

– Wednesday, April 27 Moon Knight episode 6 – Wednesday, May 4

Episodes of Moon Knight will be released every Wednesday until the series finale on May 4. Surprisingly, that's Star Wars Day – but don't expect to see any movies or shows from the galaxy far, far away, such as Obi-Wan's standalone TV show, arrive on that date.

Once Moon Knight ends, it'll be a month until we get a new Marvel TV series. Ms Marvel will launch on the streamer on Wednesday, June 8. However, Doctor Strange 2 will finally arrive in theaters on May 6, so it'll only be a 48-hour wait after Moon Knight's last episode for new MCU content to be with us.