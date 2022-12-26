Welcome to TechRadar’s PC Gaming Week 2022

Audio player loading…

2022 is almost over, but we've got just enough time left to squeeze in one of our favorite annual events: the TechRadar PC Gaming Week.

PC is still - for us, anyway - the single best place to play games. A vast breadth of titles ranging from giant triple-A games to obscure indie gems makes PC the definitive platform, whether you're playing on a powerhouse rig or a clapped-out old laptop - or, if you're lucky, Valve's awesome Steam Deck handheld.

With some major releases in the graphics card and processor departments this year, PC gaming is in a strong place hardware-wise. What about the games themselves, though? We've been poring over all sorts of gaming-related pitches this year, and we're pleased to bring in a wealth of fresh writing talent for your reading pleasure. Scroll on down to find all the PC Gaming Week 2022 articles - we'll keep adding more as they're published throughout the week, so check back in right here tomorrow!

(Image credit: One More Level, 3D Realms)

5 PC Games to Play After Finishing Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

If you haven't already watched Netflix's animated adaptation of the Cyberpunk 2077 universe, stop reading this and go do that right now. We're serious. No, you don't need to have played CD Projekt Red's recent game, although the series is an excellent companion to that title.

Edgerunners portrays a dark yet bombastic vision of an technological urban future, and these five games perfectly encapsulate the sci-fi leanings of both the show and the original Cyberpunk tabletop game.

(Image credit: Future)

The best PC games

PC Gaming Week wouldn't be complete without our definitive rundown of the very best PC games you can play right now.

From the top single-player titles, to hectic multiplayer madness, we selected what we think are the best PC games in 2022. Each one has been thoroughly played by us, and they all prove why PC is the best gaming platform.

(Image credit: Future)

The best gaming laptops

What good is having all the best PC games if you don't have anything to play them on? With TechRadar's carefully curated ranking of all the best gaming laptops on the market right now, you'll be able to nab a great deal on a powerhouse gaming rig in no time at all.

From the sensibly-priced Asus TUF Dash F15 to the high-end Alienware x15 R2 and Corsair's new laptop, the uniquely designed Voyager a1600, there's something for everyone on our list. Go check it out!

(Image credit: Future)

The best PC gaming headsets

Being huge fans of PC gaming, we test every end of the hardware experience, even the vast PC gaming audio market. We particularly enjoy the immersion of a good gaming headset.

Since we figure at least some of you share the same desire for excellent audio from our PC games, we included our comprehensive list of the best PC gaming headsets we tested in 2022.