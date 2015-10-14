What time is it? Time for Australians to get Samsung's Gear S2 smartwatch

If you've been eagerly anticipating the arrival of the Samsung Gear S2 smartwatch, we're pleased to say that your wait is finally over – the Gear S2 is now available for online purchase from Samsung's eStore and its brick and mortar Experience Stores in Sydney and Melbourne.

Want to try it on but don't live in those cities? Well, you won't have to wait very long to get Samsung's flagship smartwatch on your wrist, as it'll be available in retail stores Australia-wide in November.

The Gear S2 is Samsung's very first round-faced smartwatch, and will come in two different form factors: the standard Gear S2, which sports a modern style and comes in dark grey or silver with a white elastomer band, and the Gear S2 Classic, which has a classy black finish and a matching genuine leather band.

Each watch is powered by a 1.0 GHz dual core processor and is just 11.4mm thin, with a 1.2-inch Super AMOLED display that boasts a 360 x 360 resolution (302 ppi).

Prices start at AU$499 for the standard Gear S2 and AU$599 for the Gear S2 Classic, and you can purchase additional watch bands from AU$59 to AU$89.