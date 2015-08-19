Apple Watch face hack is the customization you've been looking for

If you're lucky enough to have an Apple Watch, but annoyed you can't customize your watch's face yet, a developer may have a solution for you.

Hamza Sood took to Twitter to declare, "After some haxx... Custom watch faces on Apple Watch!"

He also included a video of his own Apple Watch with a custom watch face.

The hack's source code, which can be found on Github, allows you to load any watch face you want, including animations.

Of course, it does look like Apple is slowly going to start supporting more customizable faces with software updates, and the watchOS 2 update is set to allow users to choose images from the Photos app or one of Apple's time lapse videos as their new watch face.

But if you want to have complete control over the look of your Apple Watch's face right now, it's best to be mindful before you jump in on Sood's hack, as it may end up voiding your warranty.

Apple Watch OS 2: what you need to know

Via 9to5mac