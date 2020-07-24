Orioles vs Red Sox live stream: how to watch tonight's MLB game on ESPN+

Boston welcomes baseball back this weekend and the action starts tonight, with the hometown Red Sox hosting the Baltimore Orioles in their first game of 2020's shortened 60 game season. Fenway might be eerily empty, but it's still a joy to have the national pastime back and this divisional showdown should give us an indication of who might be able to challenge the Yankees in the AL East. Follow our guide as we explain how to watch MLB online and get an Orioles vs Red Sox live stream, no matter where you are in the world today.

Orioles vs Red Sox cheat sheet Tonight's game is the first of a three-game series between the Orioles and Red Sox, and starts at 7.30pm ET (4.30pm ET). It's airing on NESN in New England, MASN in the Baltimore area, and ESPN+ all over the country - at just $4.99 a month, it's also the best option for anyone without cable.

The Sox are typically neck-and-neck with the Yanks in the East and are just a season removed from their 2018 World Series win, but the 2020 season could well be a rebuilding year in Beantown. In the off-season, when the Evil Empire were busy splashing $324 million on a new ace in Gerrit Cole, the Red Sox instead sent arguably the best player in baseball, 2018 league MVP Mookie Betts, and star pitcher David Price to the Dodgers in exchange for Alex Verdugo and a pair of prospects.

Sure, pessimism comes free with the price of parking in Boston, but financial relief or otherwise, it's instantly gone down in the The Hub as the dumbest trade this side of Babe Ruth.

The Orioles represent a sympathetic matchup to start to the season for the BoSox, however, with the O's sitting at the bottom of nearly every pre-season MLB power rankings list around. Their best player, pitcher John Means, won't toe the slab in Saturday's opener due to 'dead arm', being replaced on the mound by journeyman Tommy Milone (4-10 last year with the Mariners), who'll go against the Sox's Nate Eovaldi.

Can the O's upset the odds? Read on to see how easy it is to watch the Orioles vs Red Sox this Friday, Saturday and Sunday - get an MLB live stream from anywhere with the help of our guide.

More baseball this weekend:

How to watch the Orioles vs Red Sox: live stream MLB tonight with ESPN+

Tonight's Orioles vs Red Sox game is an in-market affair, meaning it's available to watch in Boston and throughout New England on NESN and inn the Baltimore area on MASN (Mid-Atlantic Sports Network). Normally, anyone without cable would need to shell out for an over-the-top streaming service to get channels like these - and while great value compared to pay TV, most baseball fans will still end up shelling out more than $50 a month for a package that meets their needs. There's a much cheaper alternative this season, though, in the form of ESPN+. It's streaming select MLB games online, including tonight's Orioles vs Red Sox matchup, and costs less than most beers do at your favorite sports bar at just $4.99 a month right now. In addition bringing you curated baseball coverage, ESPN+ also features loads of games from the NBA, NHL and MLS, plus college sports, tennis, golf, cricket, rugby, Top Rank boxing, UFC, and this year's FA Cup final next weekend. For the ultimate value, grab a combined ESPN+, Disney Plus and Hulu bundle for just $12.99 a month, which gets you loads of great entertainment and family-friendly content in addition to all that sports action. Tonight's game is the first of a three-game series between the two teams and starts at Fenway at 7.30pm ET, which is 4.30pm PT.