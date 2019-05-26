Walmart Memorial Day sale: save up to $400 on top brand 4K TVs

Memorial Day weekend is officially here, and that means discounts and deals from your favorite retailers. Walmart's Memorial Day sale includes discounts sitewide and massive price cuts on its best-selling 4K TVs. You can find Black Friday-like prices on top brands such as Vizio, LG, Samsung, and more. You'll also find a variety of sizes and features to meet all your viewing needs.



If you're looking for a mid-size TV with premium features, Walmart has the Vizio 65-inch 4K TV on sale for just $499.99. That's a $198 discount and the best price we've seen for the smart TV. The UHD TV is part of Vizio's D-Series lineup which means you'll get to watch movies and TV shows in stunning resolution with bright colors and sharp contrasts. The smart TV also has Google Chromecast built-in so you can download thousands of apps on your smartphone to stream on the TV. The Vizio TV is also compatible with Amazon Alexa so you can use your voice to search movies, turn down the volume, change the channel and more.





Vizio 65-inch 4K Ultra HDR Smart TV $698 $499.99 at Walmart

For a limited time, get the Vizio D-Series 65-inch TV on sale for just $499.99. That's an excellent price for a large screen smart TV that offers stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution.



Shop more of Walmart's best Memorial Day TV deals below.

Walmart Memorial Day TV deals:

Vizio 65-inch 4K Ultra HDR Smart TV $698 $499.99 at Walmart

For a limited time, get the Vizio D-Series 65-inch TV on sale for just $499.99. That's an excellent price for a large screen smart TV that offers stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution.



Shop more of best cheap TV deals and sale prices that are currently going on.



Shop more deals with our roundup of the best Memorial Day sales of 2019.



Learn more about Prime Day with our guide on Amazon Prime Day 2019: everything you need to know for the July deals event.