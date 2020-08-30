VPN deal: CyberGhost is now throwing in a free password manager and 6 extra months

CyberGhost is already one of the best VPNs out there - it's easy to use, super secure and unblocks pretty much every streaming service going. But, frankly, that's not unlike most of its main competitors.

Thankfully for us, that means CyberGhost has to go above and beyond to make sure you make it your VPN of choice.

It starts by keeping the price nice and low - it costs a mere $2.75 (£2.15/AU$3.99) a month when you sign up to an annual plan. So far, so affordable - and only more so when you hear that at the moment it's also throwing in an extra six months absolutely free. So that's a year-and-a-half of online security, geo-spoofing, foreign Netflix streaming, and blocked website unlocking sorted for less than $50.

But now, CyberGhost has upped the ante again. It's decided to go and chuck in a year's use of a PassCamp password manager, absolutely free. It's a really easy-to-use bit of software that helps you create watertight passwords for your online accounts, and them store them super securely in the cloud. A lovely little perk.

CyberGhost also has a 45-day money-back guarantee - so you can always try it and then cancel it within that generous period if you change your mind. If you need more information or you want to know more about CyberGhost, then make sure you keep scrolling as we've got this deal and the service detailed below for you.

CyberGhost VPN | 12 18 months | $233.82 $49.50 (£39/AU$72) | 79% off

CyberGhost is a superb provider with a powerful Windows client, over 6,200 servers, and it can support up to 7 devices. $50 may seem like a fair sum to pay upfront but this is now for a year-and-a-half. Meaning your next 18 months of VPN needs, cybersecurity, unblocking content and - now password management - is sorted with one payment. So that actually makes it very good value, and one of our favorite cheap VPNs.

Is CyberGhost a good VPN provider?

In one word - yes! We rank it in our top five best VPN services, which given all the thorough tests and analyzing we do on VPN services, is a pretty ace position to sit in.

If your concern is streaming, CyberGhost unblocks both Netflix and BBC iPlayer meaning there's a whole new world of content for you. Or if privacy is your main reason for purchasing a Virtual Private Network, then you'll be happy to know that it has an effective kill switch, and it blocks malicious ads, trackers, and websites. Not to mention the automated HTTPS redirection will ensure you have the most secure connection possible to every website you visit.

If you need more information on the provider, make sure you check out our full CyberGhost review.

