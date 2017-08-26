Vivo Y69 with 16MP selfie camera launching in India Soon

Vivo India has officially started to tease the Y69 smartphone which can launch any time now in the country. The upgraded version of the Vivo Y66 comes with no major improvements apart from the inclusion of a front-mounted fingerprint scanner. This means that the Vivo Y69 would not be priced much higher than its predecessor.

Launching a stunning new smartphone - #VivoY69 with 16MP Moonlight Selfie Camera to redefine the way you capture selfies in low light! pic.twitter.com/Jw7OVlBn7OAugust 25, 2017

Vivo Y69 Specifications

Already released in the Philippines and Vietnam, the Vivo Y69 barely passes out as a midranger in terms of specifications. The phone sports a 5.5-inch HD (1280 x 720) TFT display which is attached to a premium metal unibody chassis. This high-quality construction along with the front-mounted fingerprint scanner do make the handset look quite handsome.

Foraying to the internals, the Vivo Y69 features the octa-core MediaTek MT6750 chipset. The middle-class SoC packs four Cortex-A53 CPUs clocked at 1.5 GHz each and the remaining four running at 1.0 GHz each. This is mated with a dual-core Mali-T860 GPU ticking at 520 MHz.

The Vivo Y69 comes with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of onboard storage. There is a dedicated micro SD card slot too.

Speaking of the operating system, the upcoming phone runs a customized Funtouch OS 3.2 layered above Android 7.0 Nougat.

Coming to the optics, the Vivo Y69 rocks a 16 MP Moonlight front camera along with a 13 MP rear shooter. The phone is clearly made for the selfie enthusiasts.

Connectivity-wise, the handset supports 4G LTE, VoLTE, dual band Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth v4.2, GPS, micro USB 2.0, etc. FM radio is enabled too. A 3000mAh battery juiced up the Vivo Y69.

While Vivo has not yet announced the release date of the Y69, official teasers clearly indicate that it is going to happen pretty soon. Talking about the price, the phone is expected to sell for around Rs. 13,000 to Rs. 14,000. Similar to other Vivo handsets, the Y69 would be extensively available at various offline stores across India.