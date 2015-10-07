IceTV feels the cold chill of voluntary administration

Customers still awaiting the delivery of IceTV's Skippa video recorders may finally lose hope after the company announced it has entered voluntary administration.

IceTV appointed administrators on Tuesday, and creditors were notified via an email that – according to DeciderTV – said the company "intends to continue trading in the normal course for a short period of time whilst an urgent sale of business campaign is conducted."

If such a sale is unsuccessful, the email stated "it's highly likely that the company will unable to continue trading."

Ice ice TV

Hundreds of pre-orders for the Skippa – a DVR with in-built ad-skipping functionality – were placed after a lengthy pre-sales campaign, but manufacturing and shipping delays meant that many of the orders remain unfulfilled.

Prior to that, IceTV offered an EPG guide that resulted in a lengthy court case over copyright implications with Channel 9. IceTV ultimately won the case, but competing EPGs have since weakened that particular branch of the company.

With IceTV entering administration, customers still awaiting Skippa orders can only join the other unsecured creditors and watch as its fate unfolds.