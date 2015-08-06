Are DVRs still relevant?

There was a time not so long ago, when DVRs – Digital Video Recorders, the digital replacement for VCRs that were also known as PVRs (Personal Video Recorders) – were considered a standard piece of equipment in the home theatre. However, their relevance has slowly been eroding and they are now – more often than not – an extra feature bolted onto general purpose video players.

And I'm cool with that. Ever since pay TV providers started integrating digital recording into their set top boxes, there's been little need for consumers to go and buy their own unit.

Indeed, with the latest version of Foxtel's IQ set top box (IQ3), with its ability to – in addition to recording your chosen content – stream the entirety of some series, browse recently aired programs, rent movies and TV shows, offer suggestions based on viewing habits, be controlled from your mobile, and more, there is seemingly no reason for Foxtel subscribers to buy a DVR.

Those jealous of these features, but not interested in subscribing to Foxtel, will be happy to know that many DVRs out there now provide much more than just the ability to record free to air (FTA) TV.

Indeed, companies including Samsung, Panasonic, and others are releasing new digital video recorders that act more like a video hub than just a recorder.

With features like internet apps, streaming of your recorded programs to mobile or local devices, playback from USB and network storage, mirroring your mobile device's screen, web-browsing, as well as Blu-ray playback and, of course, recording free-to-air TV, perhaps there is still room in the A/V cabinet for one of these units.