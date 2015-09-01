Apple rumored to be creating original shows, Netflix-style

Netflix has established a successful model of business within the streaming scene by offering exclusive, originally produced content, and now it seems that Apple wants in on that original programming action, too, according to Variety.

Apple has reportedly been in discussion with several Hollywood executives over the last few weeks, with a source close to Eddy Cue, Apple's senior vice president of Internet Software and Services, stating that the Cupertino company is gauging interest from possible content producing partners.

It's unknown whether Apple is interested in producing TV shows, movies or both, though it's rumored that the company made a huge bid to try and secure the stars of Top Gear after their recent exit from the BBC, though Amazon eventually won out.

Apple's feeling MacStreamy

Also unclear is Apple's level of investment regarding original programming – one Variety source suggests that Apple wants to compete with Netflix directly by creating long-form content, while another suggests that Tim Cook & co. are simply flirting with the idea.

With Apple rumored to be announcing new Apple TV hardware at its upcoming event on September 9, it would make sense that the tech juggernaut would want to explore a new video content strategy.

Though no official announcement has been made by Apple, rumors of the next Apple TV getting its own streaming service have been around for quite some time, with a live TV service also reportedly in the works.