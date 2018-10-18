Upgraders rejoice: Surface Pro 6 is compatible with older Type Covers

If you’ve recently picked up a Surface Pro (2017), but now want the latest model with its vastly improved quad-core processor, Microsoft has good news for you. The company recently confirmed to Windows Central that the Surface Pro 6 is backwards compatible with older Type Cover accessories.

This is mainly thanks to the fact that the tablet’s design has largely gone unchanged year over year. Microsoft itself said as much in a statement to the outlet.

“As there are no changes to the exterior of Surface Pro 6 compared to last year all cases, adapters, accessories, skins, and more all work without issue,” Microsoft confirmed.

Since the Type Cover is rather inarguably essential to the Surface Pro experience, this should come as good news to existing Surface Pro owners. Folks that already own a Surface Pro can essentially avoid a $159 (£149, AU$249) premium on the new hotness.

So, here’s your PSA for the day: upgrading from an older Surface Pro to Surface Pro 6 won’t cost you as much as you might have assumed. Granted, if Microsoft just included everything in the box, like Samsung does , this very article wouldn’t exist.