Today's best deals: Sony headphones, Instant Pot, Fitbit Versa and more

Christmas is now a little less than two weeks away, and if you're still shopping for some last-minute holiday deals, then you've come to the right place. Amazon still has some fantastic deals on products that would also make terrific Christmas gifts.
A standout deal and an excellent gift for anyone on your list are the Sony Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones. Amazon has the noise canceling headphones on sale for $98. That's 50% off the original price and the best price we've seen for these top-rated headphones.
Sony Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones
$199.99 $98 at Amazon
Get the Sony Noise Canceling Headphones for only $98 at Amazon. That's a fantastic price for wireless headphones that offer long-lasting listening with up to 35 hours of battery time.View Deal
Some other highlighted deals include $40 off the Instant Pot Pressure Cooker, the all-new Kindle Paperwhite for $99.99 and the Ring Video Doorbell 2 for $169 that includes a free Echo Dot.
Shop today's best sales below and make sure to snatch up these limited-time deals while you can.
Today's top deals:
Fire TV Stick 4K with all-new Alexa Voice Remote
$49.99 $34.99 at Amazon
The 4K HDR stick allows you to enjoy a 4K Ultra HD streaming experience that's powered by Alexa. The streaming media player is on sale for $34.99. View Deal
Fitbit Versa Smart Watch
$199.95 $148.96 at Amazon
The Fitbit Versa is $50 off and the best price we've seen for this smartwatch. The lightweight, swim-proof smartwatch can text and make calls, tracks your activity and sleep, plays music - all with 4+ day battery life.View Deal
All-new Kindle Paperwhite 8 GB $
129.99 $99.99 at Amazon
Get the newly released Kindle Paperwhite for $30 off at Amazon. This is the first time this 8 GB tablet has been on sale.View Deal
Instant Pot DUO80 8 Qt Programmable Pressure Cooker
$139.95 $99.95 at Amazon
One of the top-selling products from Black Friday, the Instant Pot DUO80 is $40 off at Amazon. The 8 Qt pressure cooker combines seven kitchen appliances in one and prepares dishes up to 70% faster.View Deal
Ring Video Doorbell 2 with Echo Dot (3rd Gen)
$248.99 $169 at Amazon
Amazon has the Ring Video Doorbell 2 and Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for only $169. That's a $79 discount and the lowest price we've seen for this Amazon device bundle.View Deal