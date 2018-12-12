Today's best deals: Sony headphones, Instant Pot, Fitbit Versa and more

Christmas is now a little less than two weeks away, and if you're still shopping for some last-minute holiday deals, then you've come to the right place. Amazon still has some fantastic deals on products that would also make terrific Christmas gifts.



A standout deal and an excellent gift for anyone on your list are the Sony Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones. Amazon has the noise canceling headphones on sale for $98. That's 50% off the original price and the best price we've seen for these top-rated headphones.

Sony Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones $199.99 $98 at Amazon

Get the Sony Noise Canceling Headphones for only $98 at Amazon. That's a fantastic price for wireless headphones that offer long-lasting listening with up to 35 hours of battery time.View Deal

Some other highlighted deals include $40 off the Instant Pot Pressure Cooker, the all-new Kindle Paperwhite for $99.99 and the Ring Video Doorbell 2 for $169 that includes a free Echo Dot.



Shop today's best sales below and make sure to snatch up these limited-time deals while you can.

Today's top deals:

Fitbit Versa Smart Watch $199.95 $148.96 at Amazon

The Fitbit Versa is $50 off and the best price we've seen for this smartwatch. The lightweight, swim-proof smartwatch can text and make calls, tracks your activity and sleep, plays music - all with 4+ day battery life.View Deal