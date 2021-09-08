This limited time Hulu deal gets you cut-price live NFL action... and more

Now is the time to sign up to Hulu with this limited time only offer on its Live TV plan.

Shaving $10 off its monthly rate, you can now get Hulu + Live TV for $54.99 a month for the first three months. Thereafter you'll pay the usual rate of $64.99 a month, with the option to tune into the likes of ABC, The CW, VH1, and Nickelodeon. There are also a variety of local channels available depending on where you're tuning in from.

Now with the NFL Network in its roster of 75+ channels, Hulu is one of the best options for cord-cutters looking for an NFL live stream during the 2021/22 season, as well as a whole host of on-demand TV shows and movies.

In fact, with NFL action spread across Fox, the NFL Network, CBS, NBC, and ESPN, a Hulu with Live TV plan has you well and truly covered with all channels included.

An exceptional Hulu deal not to be missed, whether you're into American football or not, Hulu's Live TV plan has plenty on offer - we go into more detail below.

Everything you need to know about this Hulu deal:

What can I watch on the Hulu + Live TV plan?

Hulu is home to incredible entertainment and the Hulu + Live TV plan gets you access to that and much more. With a number of Hulu Originals in its library, watch critically acclaimed titles like The Handmaid's Tale, Little Fires Everywhere, and comedy PEN15. It's also the place to watch Normal People, as well as the forthcoming Sally Rooney adaptation of Conversations With Friends.

You'll find a ton of movies, too, including Palm Springs, Oscar-winner Nomadland, and The United States vs. Billie Holiday.

(Image credit: Unsplash, Tech Daily)

Of course, for Hulu + Live TV subscribers, you'll also be able to tune into over 75 channels live. This means being able to watch Rick and Morty on Adult Swim, or just about any RuPaul's Drag Race series on VH1.

With FX content by the boatload, American Horror Story is there to binge, as well as the new anthology series, American Horror Stories. And, for those who love a drama, you've got your pick from The CW to ABC, with the latter home to Grey's Anatomy.