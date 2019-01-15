This LG OLED 4K TV is down to its lowest price ever

Just in time for the Super Bowl, B&H Photo is offering a huge price drop on the top-rated OLED 4K UHD TV. Starting today you can save just over $1,000 on the LG OLED TV available in 55 and 65-inch models.



Watching the game on an OLED TV means you'll enjoy incredible picture quality with brilliant colors and crisp images on a stunning display. The a7 Intelligent Processor provides deep blacks and whites and vibrant colors resulting in a life-like viewing experience.



The LG OLED TV also features AI Thin IQ which can turn your TV into a smart home hub. Just connect your compatible Amazon Alexa or Google Home devices to the TV and control everything from the LG remote with the command of your voice.

LG OLED TV Deals: