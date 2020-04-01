This $549 HP laptop deal is offering incredible specs at a fantastic price

If you're looking for an HP laptop deal that can do it all without breaking the bank, do we have the model to show you. This HP 15t laptop is down to just $549 right now, a $240 saving that only gets better when you take a look under the hood.

This low price tag hides a 10th generation i5 processor - the latest line to hit the shelves, and packed with power - as well as a phenomenal 12GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD as well. That's more than enough to handle heavy workloads, with multi-tasking between particularly demanding programs becoming more of a reality as well.

The latest in HP's line of laptop deals, the 15t model is a streamlined, lightweight computer with a gorgeous micro-edge bezel design and long-lasting battery life to boot. If you're after a laptop that can handle pretty much anything you want to throw at it, and still save some pennies, your search has come to a satisfying conclusion.

Not in the US? We're also rounding up our favorite HP Pavilion laptop deals further down the page.

HP Laptop - 15-inch | $789.99 $549 at HP

On offer this week over at the official HP store is a tasty $200 off deal on the solid HP Laptop. This is a super up-to-date machine with a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 256GB SSD and a massive 12GB of RAM - more than enough for most users. There's also the handy option to upgrade your components on the HP store if you want that option.



