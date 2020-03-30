Where to buy a mouse: all the retailers with stock available

It can be difficult to work out where to buy a mouse right now. With a massive proportion of people working from home, stock levels took a hit last week. We're seeing more retailers get ahead of the rush right now, though, so there are plenty of places to pick up a good mouse for less.

That said, it can be frustrating to wade through pages of out of stock items in a desperate search for a pointer. That's why we're rounding up all the latest stock from your favorite retailers right here. We're also ordering this list by price so you can get the best deal straight away.

All of this means that your search for where to buy a mouse has come to an end. If none of the options below suit, we've also rounded up all the retailers with a healthy supply on the digital shelves as well as excellent shipping options available.

Where to buy a mouse: all the latest stock

Where to buy a mouse in the US

Office Depot

There are plenty of mice available at Office Depot right now, at some fantastic prices as well. You'll find cheap and cheerful options if you're after a simple pointer to do a simple job, but if you're looking for more ergonomic or specialized designs you'll find those as well.

View Deal

Adorama

You'll find plenty of cheap mice available at Adorama right now, with free shipping available on a massive range of products. If you're looking for something a bit more specialized, however, you might want to check out B&H Photo or Office Depot.

View Deal

B&H Photo

There is a wealth of different shapes, sizes, and features available on B&H Photo right now, with plenty of stock to ship with free expedited delivery.

View Deal

HP

HP offers plenty of their own devices through their online store, and you can shop the full range as well. That means there's something for everyone available, whether you're looking for a premium ergonomic pointer with heaps of features or a cheap mouse to get the job done.



View Deal

Dell

Shopping directly with Dell means you can get some fantastic prices on pointers from a range of brands. Plus, you can also take advantage of free and easy shipping.

View Deal

Where to buy a mouse in the UK

Amazon

Amazon is still offering its fast shipping service with plenty of devices available for free delivery as well. If you know what you want, head over to Amazon to check out stock levels, or find a cheap pointer for even less.

View Deal

Currys

Currys are still offering their fast, free shipping service, so you can pick up a cheap mouse online with one of the high street's favourite retailers. Plus, Currys also offers a price guarantee, so you can check your spending against other retailers to make sure you're picking up the best price possible.

View Deal

John Lewis

John Lewis has a massive range of mice available for shipping right now, and you'll find some more premium options available as well. Plus, you can usually pick up a fantastic warranty guarantee with John Lewis as well.

View Deal

Argos

Argos are still offering limited same-day delivery on plenty of products, which means if you need a mouse right now you'll be able to get one incredibly quickly. Plus, there's a fantastic range to choose from at Argos, with cheaper options readily available alongside more premium, feature-rich devices.

View Deal

Looking for more ways to set up your home office? We're also tracking stock on webcams, showing you where to buy a keyboard, as well as checking out all the best laptop deals going right now.