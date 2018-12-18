This Best Buy deal has a 4K Roku TV for $349

Can’t decide between a 55-inch and 65-inch TV for your living room, why not split the difference with this 58-inch 4K HDR Roku TV from Sharp for $349 at Best Buy ?

Considering that most 55-inch screens cost in the $400-$500 range, this $349 Sharp TV is a steal, and is down $200 from its original $549.99 price tag.

Not only is it a great price, the Sharp LC-58Q7370U has all the modern conveniences that TVs from Samsung, LG and Sony provide, too, including a great smart platform and High Dynamic Range (HDR) support.

In terms of specs, you can expect three HDMI ports, Motion Rate 120 motion processing (though, it’s probably a 60Hz panel) and DTS Studio Surround support - but no Dolby Atmos pass-through unfortunately.

That said, a 58-inch 4K HDR TV with Roku TV for $349 is hard to beat.