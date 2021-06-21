These Prime Day Roomba deals are so good, I genuinely want to buy two

Prime Day deals are here and they've got me seriously thinking of reasons not to buy two vacuums. This year's Prime Day Roomba deals include a pretty huge saving of 36% off the iRobot Roomba i7+ at Amazon, reducing the price down to $640. We rated the i7+ as the best robot vacuum around so this makes it an even better saving.

The reduced price of the iRobot Roomba i7+ is definitely appealing, but the iRobot Roomba 614 is also included in the Prime Day Roomba deals, and is now $199 at Amazon, reduced from $249.99.

Why would you need two vacuums though, I hear you say? Well, if you live in a home with stairs (and don't judge me here), it genuinely makes life easier to have an upstairs vacuum and a downstairs vacuum.

There's also the added benefit of always having one vacuum on the go while the other is charging. Plus, if I'm honest, it's rare to see these discounts on the latest Roomba models, so I don't want to end up with a case of Prime Day not-buying regret.

If you're yet to try out a robot vacuum, these marvelous machines will change your life (and I'm not being dramatic). The number of hours I've saved by not having to put the vacuum around the house myself, means I can justify buying a second robot vac.

The only drawback is that robot vacuums take slightly longer to clean your home than if you whizz around with a vacuum yourself, but the trade-off is that you don't have to do the work yourself, and you can get your vacuum to clean when you're not even at home.

So, the thinking behind buying two Roomba vacuums isn't so crazy after all. I'll be saving with Roomba Prime Day deals, I'll have a vacuum for upstairs and downstairs so the house gets cleaned in half the time, and I've got a back-up when one is on charge.

