The new Apple iPad Pro is down to its lowest price ever at Amazon

The latest model iPad Pro is getting a rare price cut at Amazon. You can get the popular tablet on sale for $699.99. That's a $99 discount and the lowest price we've seen for 11-inch tablet. This is a fantastic deal if you've had your eye on the powerful iPad Pro.



The ultra-light iPad Pro features an advanced 11-inch Liquid Retina display that goes edge to edge for a more expansive screen. The tablet packs 64GB of storage and features up to ten hours of battery life.The iPad Pro has also replaced the home button with a 7MP front-facing camera with Face ID so you can securely unlock your tablet, log in to apps, and more with just a glance.



Rare Amazon iPad deals like this are known to sell out quickly, so if you want to take advantage of this deal you shouldn't delay.

If you're looking for more storage, Amazon also has the Apple iPad Pro with 256GB of storage on sale for $849.99. That's also the lowest price we've seen for the 11-inch tablet.

