The Moto 360 is back, and this new model has high-end specs

The original Moto 360 (2014) was one of earliest impressive smartwatches, and while it was followed up by the Moto 360 (2015) and Moto 360 Sport, the range has long been dormant. That’s now changing though, as a third-generation new Moto 360 has just been announced.

This new wearable has specs in-line with the best Wear OS rivals, including a 1.2-inch 390 x 390 circular AMOLED screen (with an always-on display mode), a Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset, 1GB of RAM, 8GB of storage, a heart rate monitor, NFC and water resistance to 3ATM.

That's an assortment of specs that’s very similar to the Fossil Gen 5, for example. The Moto 360 though could also stand out in terms of battery, as it has a fast charging 355mAh one which can go from 0 to 100 in 60 minutes, and includes a time-only mode, which can show the time for up to an additional 3 days when the battery gets very low.

Image 1 of 3 The Moto 360 in Steel Grey with a brown leather strap (Image credit: Motorola / eBuyNow) Image 2 of 3 The Moto 360 in Rose Gold with a white silicone strap (Image credit: Motorola / eBuyNow) Image 3 of 3 The Moto 360 in Phantom Black with a black silicone strap (Image credit: Motorola / eBuyNow)

The new Moto 360 is seemingly designed as a high-end smartwatch, because alongside those specs it also has a premium build, including a stainless steel case with a PVD coating for increased scratch resistance, plus the choice of a leather or silicone strap.

And with a rotating dial and customizable action button you won’t have to rely on that small screen for all your interactions.

With all this tech though the Moto 360 doesn’t come cheap, retailing for $349.99 / £339 (around AU$510).

A new Moto 360 release date has been confirmed for December, with pre-orders open in mid-November in the US, Canada and the UK.

The new Moto 360 will be able in 'Steel Grey' with a brown leather or black silicone strap, in 'Rose Gold' with a brown leather or white silicone strap, or in 'Phantom Black', with a black leather or black silicone strap.