The latest MacBook Air gets a $200 price cut at Best Buy

August is officially here, and that means it's back to school for prospective students around the world. To help ease your pain (and wallets), Best Buy is discounting its best-selling MacBook laptops for a limited time. You can save up to $400 on select models that include the latest MacBook Air.



A standout deal is the 2019 MacBook Air that's on sale for $899.99. That's a $200 discount and the best price we've seen for the powerful laptop. The 13.3-inch MacBook Air features a 1.6GHz dual-core 8th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and packs 128GB of storage. The latest MacBook includes a Retina display with a 2,560 x 1,600 resolution that results in vibrant, bold colors.



The ultra-thin laptop weighs just 2.75 pounds, perfect for students to carry from class to class. The laptop also conveniently offers Touch-ID and provides an impressive all-day battery life of 12 hours.



This is a fantastic price for a newer model MacBook Air and an excellent deal for students or anyone in need of a new high-quality laptop. We don't know how long Best Buy will have the MacBook on sale, so you should take advantage of this back to school deal while you can.

Apple MacBook Air 13.3-inch Laptop $1,099 $899 at Best Buy

For a limited time, you can save $200 on the Apple MacBook Air at Best Buy. The latest inch laptop from Apple packs Touch-ID, 8GB of RAM and a 12-hour battery life.

View Deal

You can see our roundup of the best laptops under $500: the best budget laptops around. We've taken a look at the other models of MacBook deals too. You can also shop the best back to school accessories for your new MacBook and find out the 10 things you should know before you buy a MacBook for students.

