The Echo Dot Philips Hue deal bundle is back in stock at Amazon right now

Still looking for an Echo Dot deal? How about a Philips Hue deal? What if Amazon could give you both, for less than the usual MSRP of either one by itself. That's exactly what hit us over the Black Friday weekend, a fantastic third-generation Echo Dot deal with two Philips Hue smart bulbs thrown in for just $34... until it rapidly sold out. Thanks to Amazon's 12 Days of Deals promotion, however, everyone's favorite smart home starter is back.

You're essentially paying £17 for each of the items in this bundle, making this by far the cheapest we've ever seen them go for. The Echo Dot by itself is usually $49.99, making this an excellent saving just in time for the holidays.

You're getting the standard third-generation Echo Dot everyone knows loves, with all its Alexa smart speaker goodness. But what's a smart home without bulbs? Two Philips Hue bulbs are also included in this deal. What's more, these particular A19 bulbs don't require a hub to work, meaning you don't have to shell out for that costly smart home brain to enjoy voice-controlled lighting. They link directly to Alexa through Bluetooth, leaving you with a stress-free and a reliable connection.

This Echo Dot and Philips Hue deal is bound to go fast - we should know, we saw stock dwindling rapidly over the weekend. So, if you're planning on kickstarting your smart home this holiday season you'll want to grab this saving while you can. You're usually looking at a much higher price tag to get Philips Hue in on the deal.

Amazon Echo Dot and Philips Hue deals back in stock

3rd generation Echo Dot | 2x Philips Hue A19 white bulbs | $79.98 $34.99 at Amazon

Don't let this Echo Dot and Philips Hue deal bundle pass you by if you're looking to smarten up your home for the holidays. For less than the price of either of these items on a normal day you can grab both. Plus, you don't need a hub to use these bulbs - saving you even more cash this week. That's an amazing Philips Hue deal by itself, and definitely not one to be missed.

3rd generation Echo Dot | $49.99 $24.99 at Amazon

If you're just after the cheapest price possible on a new smart speaker, this Echo Dot deal will suit just fine. You're saving more than you're spending here, which is always the sign of a great deal.

