The Dell Black Friday in July sale is a Prime Day preview for laptops, TVs and more

Just ahead of Amazon Prime Day, the Dell Black Friday in July sale has begun. Starting today, you can save up to 40% on laptops, TVs, desktops, speakers and more. You can score massive savings till July 14, with new door-buster deals added every day.



Dell's top deals include $80 off the Dell Inspiron 14 laptop, the Dell 24-inch Touch desktop computer on sale for $629.99 and 50% off the Ultimate Ears Wonderboom Bluetooth speaker.



Our top Black Friday in July deal is the Samsung 75-inch 4K Smart TV that's on sale for $999.99 That's a $500 discount for the large-screen TV that also includes a $200 Dell gift card. You'll experience a premium viewing experience on the large-screen TV that features 4K HD resolution and ultra surround sound. The smart TV also offers webOS so you can stream your favorite movies and TV shows from Netflix, Hulu, and more from the home screen of your TV. The 75-inch TV also features an ultra-slim design so your TV will look sleek and seamless wherever it's displayed.

Shop more of Dell's best deals below that include savings on gaming laptops, speakers, desktops, and more. The sale ends on July 14 so make sure to take advantage while supplies last.

The best Dell Black Friday in July deals:

(Image credit: Dell) Dell XPS 15 Laptop $1,899.99 $1,799.99 at Dell

For a limited time you can get the Dell XPS 15 laptop for $100 off. The gaming laptop packs an 8th Gen Intel Core i7-8750H Processor, 32GB of RAM, 1TB SSD and a NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050Ti 4GB GDDR5 video card.



