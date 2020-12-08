The cheapest AMD Ryzen 7 desktop PC right now even comes with Windows 10 Pro

What is it? The Minisforum UM700 is a very small computer powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 processor

What makes it special? The very powerful Ryzen 7 CPU that powers it and how balanced the whole system is. It will also appeal to businesses as it comes with Windows 10 Pro rather than Windows 10 Home.

Why should I buy it? We have yet to find anything that that comes close to it in terms of features. If you're lucky enough to prove us wrong, let us know via Twitter.

How much does it cost? That deal is available from Banggood for $499.99 (about £372/AU$672) until January 31, 2021, when you use code BGDec09 at checkout, a code that applies to the HK Warehouse. That's an extra $59.01 off the current sale price of $559. Overall, you get almost 15% off its suggested retail price.

Cheapest price Minisforum UM700 Ryzen 7 mini PC: $585.30 $499.99 at Banggood

Save $85 by using the exclusive code BGDec09 at checkout for the HK warehouse. The UM700 is an outstanding mini PC that delivers superb value for money thanks to the Ryzen 7 that powers it. This offer ends on January 31, 2021.View Deal

What else should we know? The rest of the specs is surprisingly solid. It comes with Windows 10 Pro, which will make it a great match for businesses. It pairs 8GB of RAM with 256GB onboard storage. There's two Gigabit Ethernet ports, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, support for three 4K monitors and one extra 2.5-inch storage device.

Any cons? None per se but be aware that Intel PC are now far, far more competitive. The Intel Core i3-10100 for example is faster than the Ryzen 3750H and powers a lot of systems costing less than $400.

Have you reviewed it? Not yet, but we've reviewed the Minisforum Elite Mini H31G.

