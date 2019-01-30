The best smart home deals: Hue lights, iRobot Roomba, smart speakers and more

Upgrade your living space into a smart home with our hand-picked smart home gadgets that are all currently on sale. Whether you're looking for home security products, smart speakers, or kitchen appliances, we have a variety of smart home gadgets that meet all different kinds of needs and budgets.



Our top smart home deals include $170 off the Arlo Pro Security System, the popular iRobot Roomba for $247.99, and the Echo Plus Bundle that includes a Philips Hue Bulb for $149.99.



A standout deal is the Philips Hue 2 Starter Kit that's on sale for $99.99. That's a $50 discount for this starter kit that includes two 60W Philips Hue smart bulbs that be controlled with the Philips Hue app, or any Alexa or Google Assistant enabled device. The light bulbs last 23 years with normal use and feature 16 million different colors and shades of white so you can personalize your everyday lighting.

Philips Hue 2-Pack Premium Smart Light Starter Kit $149.99 $99.99 at Amazon

Save $50 on the Philips Hue 2-pack starter kit that includes two Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance smart bulbs and a Philips Hue hub. The starter kit lets you choose from 16 million colors and shades of white and the light bulbs are controlled from your smartphone.

Shop the rest of our best smart home deals below.

Smart home deals:

TP-Link HS110 Smart Plug $39.99 $15.99 at Walmart

The TP-Link Smart Plug is an inexpensive way to turn any home into a smart one. The HS110 Smart Plug works with both Google Assistant and Alexa and allows you to create schedules to power your home electronics and appliances.

Echo Plus (2nd Gen) with Philips Hue Bulb $164.98 $149.99 at Amazon

Save $15 on the all-new Echo Plus and Philips Hue Bulb right now at Amazon. The Echo Plus on its own retails for $149.99 so with this bundle deal you're getting a Philips Hue Bulb for free.

Google Home Mini $49 $29 at Walmart

The Google Home Mini is a smart speaker that's powered by the Google Assistant and can play music, check the weather, answer questions and more with the command of your voice. The Google Home Mini is currently $20 off.

Arlo Pro Indoor/Outdoor Security Camera System $ 449.99 $279.99 at Walmart

The Arlo Pro security system is $170 off right now at Walmart. The security system includes the Arlo Pro Smart Home base station with two wireless cameras, power adapter and cable, two rechargeable batteries, two wall mounts, and an outdoor security mount.

August Smart Lock $149.99 $134.99 at Amazon

You can save $15 on the August Smart Lock that allows secure and keyless entry for your home. You can lock and unlock the smart lock with your phone and control access for anyone that comes to your home.

iRobot Roomba 690 Robot Vacuum $374.99 $247.99 at Amazon

Use the iRobot Home app to clean your floors from anywhere. The sensors will even alert Roomba to work harder on concentrated areas of dirt. The Roomba 690 is currently $127 off at Amazon.