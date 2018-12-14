The best iPad deal is back on for $250

If you’re looking to pick up the latest iPad – and why wouldn’t you, they’re great for browsing and binging media – now is the best time to pick one up. Amazon has its $80 off deal in stock, meaning you can buy a 32GB iPad for just $249.

Amazon 9.7-inch 32GB iPad 2018: $329 $249 on Amazon

Got a need for a large 9.7-inch screen at a great price? Pick up the latest iPad for the best deal we've seen since Black Friday. Our take: We thought it was a good price before this deal.View Deal

This year's iPad upgraded to the A10 Fusion chip, a modified version of the processor that debuted in the iPhone 7. While that's not as blazingly fast as the new A12 Fusion in the latest iPad Pro, it's plenty fast enough for daily needs, and costs a fraction of its souped-up sibling.