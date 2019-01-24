The best Amazon deals: take $150 off Apple's iPad Pro and more

We've gone through Amazon's site to find the best online deals on a variety of products that include everything from a 4K TV to a robot vacuum. Our top deals include the popular Roku Premiere for $29.99, $100 off the Toshiba 43-inch 4K Smart TV, and the Amazon's Choice Sony Earbuds for only $29.99.



Perhaps the best deal we've seen at Amazon is the Apple iPad Pro that's on sale for $499.99. That's a $149 price cut for this powerful tablet that's rarely discounted. The best-selling iPad Pro features a stunning 10.5-inch retina display and offers up to 10 hours of battery life. The iPad Pro delivers more power than most laptops by offering an A10X fusion chip and 64GB of storage.

Shop the rest of today's best deals from Amazon below.

Amazon's top deals:

Sony MDRXB50AP Extra Bass Earbud Headset $49.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Get the Amazon's Choice Sony earbuds on sale at Amazon for only $29.99. That's a $20 price drop for the Sony earbuds that deliver powerful bass and include an integrated microphone and smartphone playback control.View Deal

Toshiba 43LF621U19 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV $330 $229.99 at Amazon

Only sale right now for only $229.99, the Toshiba 43-inch 4K TV offers the Fire TV experience built in, so you're able to stream movies and TV shows from the home screen of your TV. View Deal

Roku Premiere Streaming Media Player $39.99 $29.99 at Amazon

The Roku Premiere that allows you to stream thousands of movies and TV shows in HD, 4K or HDR. You will also be able to watch popular movies and shows with no subscription or fees on the Roku channel. This streaming media player is currently $10 off.View Deal