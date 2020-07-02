The best 4th of July mattress sales: big discounts and free gifts with the latest deals

The 4th of July mattress sales 2020 are a fantastic opportunity to pick up a mattress deal with so many retailers vying to offer you the best prices, and free gifts, for your hard-earned cash.

All the big online mattress companies are squaring up right now, and we've gone to the trouble of scanning through all their sites to bring to you the best mattress deals right here. We've rounded all the sales just below, so simply scroll down to peruse the discounts and free gifts.

Highlights include old favorites Purple offering a $150 discount on all mattresses plus a $200 discount on an accessories bundle, as well as competitor Nectar offering an almost ridiculous $399 worth of free accessories with every mattress purchase. Not one to be left out, DreamCloud is also offering a $200 discount on mattress purchases, plus another $100 worth of free gifts - which is fantastic value but only one of the many mattress deals we've included below.

If you're also shopping for other items right now, we recommend checking out our main 4th of July sales page, where we've got all the best deals from across the web. Everything's covered over there, from laptops and TVs, all the way to barbecue grills, so definitely check it out if you're looking to save yourself some cash.

The best 4th of July mattress sales

Our best 4th of July mattress sale picks

Purple | Up to $150 off mattress plus bundle

There's plenty of options over at the Purple 4th of July sale, which includes savings of up to $150 on individual mattresses, as well as a $200 discount on the Sleep bundle - which includes two pillows, a mattress protector, and purple sheets.

Nectar | $399 of FREE accessories with every mattress

Fancy bagging yourself some free premium pillows, some sheets, and a free mattress protector? Right now over at Nectar you can bag yourself up to $399 worth of free accessories with every mattress purchase.

DreamCloud | $200 off mattresses + $100 worth of free accessories

DreamCloud's 4th of July mattress sale includes an awesome $200 discount on mattresses, plus the option for a free duvet, towels and a mattress protector, which equates to up to $100 in free gifts.

Saatva | Take $200 off mattress orders of $1,000+

Right now you can knock $200 off your luxury mattress order of $1,000 and over at the Saatva 4th of July mattress sale. This promotion lasts until the 7th, so there's still plenty of time to consider your purchase.

Layla | Up to $150 off mattresses plus two free pillows

The Layla memory foam mattress has been designed to offer either a softer or firmer experience, thanks to its flippable nature. Right now, you can save $150 on a memory foam version, or pick up a hybrid for $200 off and grab two free pillows at the same time.

