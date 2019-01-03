The best 4K TV deals in January 2019

If you didn't score a new TV during the holidays, and you're still in the market for one, then you've come to the right place! January is one of the best months to find great deals on TVs, and Walmart and Amazon are currently offering big savings on some of their best-selling 4K sets.
We've scoured both sites to find the best TV deals from top brands including Samsung, Vizio, and Sharp.
The best deals we've spotted include the TLC 43-inch TV for $259.99, the Samsung 50-inch TV for $377.99 and the Vizio 70-inch TV for $798.
Walmart is offering the Sharp 55-inch 4K Smart TV for only $349.99, a brilliant price for a mid-size 4K TV. That's a $150 price drop, and the best price we've seen for this top-rated smart TV.
Sharp 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV
$499.99 $349.99 at Walmart
For a limited time you can save $150 on the Sharp 55-inch 4K TV at Walmart. This smart TV includes built-in apps such as Netflix and Hulu, enabling you to easily stream your favorite TV shows and movies in Ultra HD.View Deal
Scroll down to shop more of our top 4K TV deals.
January 2019 4K TV deals:
TCL 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Roku LED TV
$329.99 $259.99 at Amazon
The TLC 43-inch is a great budget 4K TV, and right now it's on sale at Amazon for just $259.99 – that's a $70 discount for this Amazon's Choice Ultra HD TV.View Deal
Toshiba 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Fire TV
$400 $329.99 at Amazon
You can now get the Toshiba 50-inch 4K TV for only $329.99 at Amazon. This top-rated 4K Ultra HD TV comes with Amazon's Fire TV experience built in, so you can enjoy thousands of channels, apps, voice control and Alexa skills.View Deal
Samsung 50-inch Class 4K UHD Smart LED TV
$599.99 $377.99 at Walmart
Right now you can get the Samsung 50-Inch TV on sale at Walmart for $377.99. That's a $222 discount, and the best price we've seen for this 4K UHD Smart TV.View Deal
Samsung 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV
$648 $547.99 at Walmart
The Samsung 55-inch 4K TV is on sale at Walmart for $547.99. This 4K Smart TV offers 4x the resolution of Full HD, and it comes with a $20 VUDU credit for movies and shows.View Deal
VIZIO 70-inch 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart LED TV
$998 $798 at Walmart
This is a great deal if you're looking for a large-screen 4K TV, the 70-inch Vizio is currently on sale at Walmart for $798. That's a $200 discount, and the best price we've seen for this massive 4K HDR Smart TV.View Deal