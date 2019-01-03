The best 4K TV deals in January 2019

If you didn't score a new TV during the holidays, and you're still in the market for one, then you've come to the right place! January is one of the best months to find great deals on TVs, and Walmart and Amazon are currently offering big savings on some of their best-selling 4K sets.



We've scoured both sites to find the best TV deals from top brands including Samsung, Vizio, and Sharp.



The best deals we've spotted include the TLC 43-inch TV for $259.99, the Samsung 50-inch TV for $377.99 and the Vizio 70-inch TV for $798.



Walmart is offering the Sharp 55-inch 4K Smart TV for only $349.99, a brilliant price for a mid-size 4K TV. That's a $150 price drop, and the best price we've seen for this top-rated smart TV.

Sharp 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV $499.99 $349.99 at Walmart

For a limited time you can save $150 on the Sharp 55-inch 4K TV at Walmart. This smart TV includes built-in apps such as Netflix and Hulu, enabling you to easily stream your favorite TV shows and movies in Ultra HD.View Deal

Scroll down to shop more of our top 4K TV deals.

January 2019 4K TV deals:

Toshiba 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Fire TV $400 $329.99 at Amazon

You can now get the Toshiba 50-inch 4K TV for only $329.99 at Amazon. This top-rated 4K Ultra HD TV comes with Amazon's Fire TV experience built in, so you can enjoy thousands of channels, apps, voice control and Alexa skills.View Deal

Samsung 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV $648 $547.99 at Walmart

The Samsung 55-inch 4K TV is on sale at Walmart for $547.99. This 4K Smart TV offers 4x the resolution of Full HD, and it comes with a $20 VUDU credit for movies and shows.View Deal