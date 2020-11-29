The Apple Watch 6 is its lowest price ever in this early Cyber Monday deal

The Apple Watch 6 is down to its lowest price ever of $328.98 right now at Amazon. This extraordinary deal is the best price we've ever seen, and although it first landed on Black Friday, it's still available now as we head into Cyber Monday.

The Amazon Cyber Monday deals have started in earnest, and we don't know how long this one will last, so you'd better move fast to grab it while you can.

This offer is for the 40mm display with a Product Red Sport Band, but if you're interested in other colors, you can still snag them on sale for $350 in the early Cyber Monday deals. Some are in stock right now, and some colors are back-ordered with stock expected to arrive in the next few weeks.

If you're not in the US, scroll down for the best Apple Watch 6 deals near you.

Black Friday Apple Watch deal

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS): $399 $329.98 at Amazon

The all-new Apple Watch Series 6 gets a massive $70 price cut at Amazon in this early Black Friday deal. The all-new 40mm smartwatch features a new S6 processor, blood oxygen monitoring, an ECG app, and elevation tracking. This specific deal is for the Apple Watch 6 with a Product Red sport band. If you're interested in a Black, White, or Navy sport band, you can still find the smartwatch on sale for $350 (though some colors are back-ordered).

Apple Watch Series 6 (44mm, GPS): $429 $379.99 at Amazon

If you want the larger variant of the Apple Watch Series 6, you can save a total of $49 when you apply the additional $29 coupon at checkout. That's the lowest price we've found for the smartwatch that's available in a Black, White, Navy, and Red sport band.

More Black Friday Apple Watch deals

Apple Watch SE (44mm, GPS): $309 $259.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - The Apple Watch SE may be a brand new product, but this is a remarkably low price for Apple's first cheap smartwatch. This deal from Amazon allows you to get it with a Sport Band in your color choice of White or Pink, provided you can wait until the new year for stock to arrive (the Black version is sold out).

Just released last month, the Apple Watch 6 tracks activity, workouts, and calories and now features a sleep app, which helps you establish a regular bedtime routine to get a better night's rest. The smartwatch also has new health features such as a blood oxygen monitor and an ECG app that alerts you when an irregular heart rate is detected. The waterproof watch also helps you stay connected with the ability to take calls and reply to texts directly from your wrist.



As we mentioned above, this is the best price we've seen for the Series 6 and an impressive discount for a newly released Apple Watch. We expect this Cyber Monday deal won't last for long, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

Not in the US? See the best Apple Watch 6 deals in your region below.

