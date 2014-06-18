Apple TV gets a £20 UK price cut, hinting a new hockey is puck on the way?

As well as launching its cheapest ever iMac on Wednesday, Apple is giving Brits and Europeans the chance to save some money on it's Apple TV set-top box.

The company has knocked £20 off the asking price in the UK, reducing it from £99 to £79. In Europe, it's now 99 Euros, down from 110 Euros. The pricing in the United States remains at $99.

The unannounced move will prompt more speculation that Apple is planning to launch a revamped, fifth generation version of the streaming set-top box.

Previous rumours have suggested the firm is working on deals with more content providers over more on demand content, with the App Store and iOS games expected to join the fray too.

Due an upgrade

Other rumours have suggested Siri may make a debut on the next model, while motion controls could also play a part.

The Apple TV has not been refreshed for since the March 2012 update that brought 1080p video, so the device once known as Apple's 'hobby project' is certainly due an upgrade.

Will we see it in the coming weeks or months? Let us know your thoughts below.

Via Pocket-Lint