Sony's new Dolby-enabled HT-ST5000 soundbar is a beast

Sony today launched the HT-ST5000, its high-end 7.1.2 channel soundbar in India. The speaker is aimed to level-up the home theatre experience to the users. Priced at Rs 1,50,990, the soundbar will be available at all Sony Centre and major electronic stores across the country.

To ensure cinema like experience, the speaker offers three-dimensional surround sound and is powered by Dolby Atmos. Further enhancing the audio experience, there are two in-built up-firing speakers that bounce back the sound from the ceiling to reproduce overhead sound. Moreover, the180mm Sigma subwoofer along with S-Force PRO Front Surround technology ensure three-dimensional audio, balanced sound and clearer bass.

For distortion free experience, the soundbar uses the S-Master HX digital amplifier that delivers balanced and wide frequency audio response. Also, the company’s DSEE HX upscaling technology is said to analyse the music and replace the lost harmonics using a special algorithm that improves the existing sound source to a high-resolution sound quality.

The Sony HT-ST5000 comes with support for Bluetooth and NFC, which allows user to stream music directly from their smartphone wirelessly. Further, a user can also connect the soundbar to the internet with built-in Wi-Fi and can stream music from devices using the music services offered by built-in Chromecast.

Connectivity options include a wireless subwoofer that has 3x HDCP 2.2-compatible HDMI inputs, 1x HDMI ARC output, optical SPDIF, analogue AUX, and a USB connection.