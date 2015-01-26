Download of the day: Team Fortress 2

If you like games, you love Team Fortress 2, which features beautiful visuals and fast-paced gameplay – and some rather fetching hats.

Why you need it

Team Fortress has been around for a while now, and with good reason – it's one of the most popular multiplayer games around, combining addictive gameplay with great humour and a distinct cartoony visual style. Choose your character type – from soldier and spy to medic and engineer – then duke it out in classic game modes like capture the flag and king of the hill or more unusual affairs like payload and control point.

As we noted in our roundup on the most essential software for 2015, Team Fortress 2 helped lay the foundations for the current free-to-play trend that is so popular within gaming right now. What that means is that you can play one of the most enjoyable multiplayer games around completely for free.

There's also a thriving community, so you'll never be short of opponents to battle or teammates to join. The community have even created a short animated movie and update for the game title 'End of the Line'. The developers, for their part, and always working on updates themselves, so there's always something new to look forward to.

Key features

Works on: PC, Mac, Linux

PC, Mac, Linux Versions: Free

